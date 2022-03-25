If Montrose is set to learn anything from its last two games as part of a seven-game homestand, it’s a reminder of how talented, quality arms can be dominant on any given day.
The Indians plated three runs in the seventh inning on Thursday against Palisade’s Josh Zotto, but he allowed one run on six hits and struck out eight in the six innings prior in a 7-4 win.
On Friday, Severance senior Carson Fagan was even better, tossing a five-inning shutout. He threw 37 of his 54 pitchers for strikes and allowed just one hit — a first-inning leadoff single from Gage Wareham — and struck out three in Severance’s 10-0 victory.
“We have to shorten up at the plate and be tougher outs, have tougher at bats from start to finish,” Montrose coach Landon Wareham said. “You can tell kids all day long what it takes to hit and beat good pitching, but until they face it and realize it, it can be tough. But now they see they do need to shorten up and try some different things and that’s what we need to take from it.”
Fagan came into Friday’s contest having allowed just one run across nine innings of work and one walk while striking out 15. Zotto had pitched similarly — six innings, five hits, one walk and 12 strikeouts.
Fagan’s pitch mix was especially stifling as the Indians struggled to find gaps and the outfield grass with their swings. They limited their strikeouts and put the ball in play, but Severance’s infield, outside of a few errors, played well and turned a pair of double plays.
“(Fagan) had a lot of good pitches that he could put in the strike zone,” Montrose pitcher Parker Davis said. “That’s something we need to learn how to face. We’re struggling to hit offspeed but hopefully that improves as the season continues and we see more of it.”
Montrose’s bats opened the season scoring 44 runs during a five-game win streak in which the pitching staff allowed six runs. Two of those wins came against teams currently over .500, though Palisade and Severance are a combined 9-2 after Friday.
“I think [our last two games] gave us a good look at what our opponents in the league and postseason are going to look like,” Davis said. “These teams really helped humble us.”
On Thursday, Palisade’s bats offered Davis a different challenge on the mound and hit him for six runs on 10 hits in 5 ⅓ innings.
The senior dazzled in his first two starts of the season, delivering 13 shutout innings and 27 strikeouts, but the Bulldogs came in a different beast — they had scored 10 or more runs in their previous four games and in five of their first six.
Davis’ command didn’t elude him, however, as he allowed two walks and threw 63 of his 96 pitches for strikes.
The same can be said for sophomore Titus Weese, who allowed one walk and had 39 of his 69 pitches called for strikes. He, too, had a tall task: limit a Severance offense that scored 10 or more runs in three of its first four games.
Weese hit the first batter he faced and a triple from Fagan a batter later opened the scoring. An RBI groundout, pair of singles and Montrose error extended the inning and added to the Knights’ four first-inning runs.
Weese induced a double play two batters into the second inning and pitched out of danger after allowing two straight singles.
Another Montrose error in the third extended the inning for Weese and Severance’s bats kept churning with RBI singles by Caden Panas and Fagan.
Weese has allowed five runs his last two outings after his season-opening, four-inning shutout, but he hasn’t lost his strike-throwing tendencies with just four walks in 11 ⅔ innings.
“Titus is doing a good job. He’s throwing a lot of strikes and he’s throwing really well,” Wareham said. “He just needs to keep getting bigger, better and stronger. He’s a 15-year-old sophomore so it takes a little time.”
Wareham said he’s eyeing a similar approach and mindset offensively for Montrose’s bats.
“That's why (Severance and Palisade) are on our schedule — so that we can see them early and take our lumps if that's what needs to be,” Wareham said. “The ultimate goal is to be the best team that we can be by the end of the year. I always look at it as if we're gathering information, getting ourselves better to be that best team.”
Other notables for Montrose on Thursday were Jaxon Kattner, who had a 2-for-4 day, and junior Logan Files, who finished 2-for-3, drove in his fifth run and hit his third double of the season, which leads the team.
Luke Hutto came in relief of Davis on Thursday and pitched 1 ⅓ innings and allowed one run on one hit.
Gage kept his seven-game hitting streak alive on Friday before he relieved Weese. He gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits and didn’t walk a batter in 2 ⅓ innings of work and struck out two.