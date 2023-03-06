The Montrose boys swim team battled to the finish last Friday and Saturday as the Glenwood Springs Demons out-splashed the Red Hawks, 103 to 94, at the Montrose Invitational Swim Meet.
The Grand Junction 51 Swim Team finished in third place.
The boys’ 200-meter medley relay was captured by the Red Hawks. Alex Radovich, Benedek Algacs, Alec Hunter and Barnabas Algacs posted the winning time of 1:52.02 seconds qualifying for the state meet later in the season.
The boy’s 1 meter diving competition was won by the Red Hawk’s Gabe Woodland with a posted score of 291 points which qualifies Woodland for state.
Montrose’s Alex Hattler won the boy’s 100-yard butterfly competition posting a winning time of 1:00.66 seconds, also qualifying Hattler for state.
The Red Hawks relay team posted another victory in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay, posting a winning time of 1:36.31 seconds. The team consisted of Lucas Motley, Benedek Algacs, Barnabas Algacs and Radovich. The team qualified for State later in the season.
The Red Hawks second 200 yard freestyle relay team, Zeke Waxler, Alec Hattler, Tyler Graves and Ryan Nichols placed third with a time of 1:46.26 and also qualified for State competition later in the season.
The Red Hawks captured first and second place in the boy’s 100 yard breaststroke competition. Motley won the race posting a time of 1:03.74 seconds. Benedek Algacs took second place with a time of 1:09.01 seconds. Both swimmers qualified for state later in the season.
The Red Hawks relay team continued to dominate the competition, this time winning the boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay. Motley, Benedek Algacs, Barnabas Algacs and Zeke Waxler posted a time of 3:37.76 qualifying for state.
The Red Hawks second relay team of Hattler, Radovich, Nichols and Graves finished third, with a time of 3:53.27 seconds and also qualified for state later in the season.
In other competitions, Motley finished second in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle posting a time of 1:55.02 seconds qualifying for state.
Barnabas Algacs placed second in the boys’ 200-yard IM with a time of 2:18.86 seconds. Nichols and Landon Farley finished in the top six as well.
The boys’ 100-yard freestyle saw Red Hawks Radovich and Waxler claim second and third place and qualify for the state competition.
Nathaniel Waxler and Gabriel Fleetwood placed second and fourth in the boys’ 100-yard backstroke competition.
Jill Barton, head coach of the Red Hawks was pleased with the initial competition.
“All of the relay teams qualified for state,” she said. “Lots of individuals also qualified for state, and we are only 10 days into the season. Super fantastic.”
