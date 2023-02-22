The Montrose Red Hawks girls basketball team shot out of the starting gate Tuesday evening, when the players outscored the Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 20-5 in the first period. They never looked back.
The Red Hawks never let the Grizzlies even think about getting back into the game; the home team continued to shoot well and defended with a vengeance. The final score saw the Red Hawks put up 46 points while giving up only 31 to Mesa Ridge.
The Red Hawks head coach Steve Skiff acknowledged that his team came out and smoked Mesa Ridge.
“That was a point of emphasis for us yesterday at practice, and today in the pre-game that we wanted to come out and really set the tone. I thought our girls did an awesome job of that,” he said.
The Red Hawks employed their sticky press to great advantage.
“Usually when we put the press on it not only makes the other team a little frantic but it helps get us energized. It helped to get us off to the 20-5 start in the first quarter,” Skiff said.
Skiff was most pleased with the way his defense played on Tuesday evening. “We had contributions from everyone tonight. We were battling foul trouble there through the second quarter, even into the third quarter and we had kids that came off the bench and contributed.”
Skiff then mentioned Haven Johnson, Heather Power and Sarah Imus as giving the team outstanding minutes not only defensively, but also on the offensive end of the floor.
The Red Hawks team had seven players in the scoring column last night. They were led by senior Bryar Moss, who scored 20 points. Moss also contributed four three-point baskets from long range.
Other Red Hawk scorers included Heather Power with nine points; Mayce Oberg with five, and Taygan Rocco and Maggie Legg with four points each.
The Red Hawks have a tall mountain to climb as they advance in the CHSAA regionals. The second-ranked Roosevelt Roughriders in Johnstown await the Red Hawks. The Roughriders sport a 21-2 record and are ranked second in the 5A division. The Red Hawks improved their record to 16-8.
“Well, Roosevelt is not bad,” Skiff said. “For us, we are going to have a plan. We’ll watch them on film, come up with our plan, and then we are going to go over there and give it the best effort we’ve got for 32 minutes.”
Skiff said his team should be able to play loose and relaxed. “Our team is used to traveling. It’s going to be a long road trip which we are used to. We’re excited to be in the Sweet Sixteen of the CHSAA playoffs.”
When asked about the crowd and the atmosphere at the home court last night, Skiff said: “It’s always fun to win on our home floor, it’s a great atmosphere. We thank all of our fans for coming out and watching us. Great band and the student section is always behind us. It just shows what a privilege it is to play and coach in Montrose, Colorado.”
