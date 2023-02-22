The Montrose Red Hawks girls basketball team shot out of the starting gate Tuesday evening, when the players outscored the Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 20-5 in the first period. They never looked back.

The Red Hawks never let the Grizzlies even think about getting back into the game; the home team continued to shoot well and defended with a vengeance. The final score saw the Red Hawks put up 46 points while giving up only 31 to Mesa Ridge.



