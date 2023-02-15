The Montrose Red Hawks girls basketball team ran roughshod over the outmanned Grand Junction Tigers at the field house on a snowy and cold night. Despite the weather the basketball was hot and the Red Hawks overpowered the Tigers 60-27
The Red Hawks put both their offense and their defense on display as the home team led 27 to 8 at the halfway point in the contest. Ifthat wasn’t enough, the Red Hawks outscored the Tigers 33 to 19 in the second half to complete the rout 60-27.
Three Red Hawks scored in double figures on a night when the Montrose seniors were honored during the pre-game ceremonies. Senior Bryar Moss poured in 12 points while two freshmen, Mayce Oberg and Maggie Legg, each scored 11. Eight Red Hawks hit the scoring column in a total team victory.
In the rebounding department Oberg led the Red Hawks with 8 rebounds including six on the offensive glass. Two seniors, Heather Power and Moss each contributed six rebounds to the team total of 34.
The Red Hawk defense was very sticky and very tricky as the home team was credited with 14 steals, nine assists and the Hawks only turned the ball over six times, well below their season average.
The Red Hawks shot 38% from the field in addition to scoring 21 times from the free throw line. Legg tossed in two long range shots from behind the arc and Bryar Moss also was credited with a three-point basket.
The victory increases the Red Hawks season record to 15-7 and 3-4 in league action.
Next up for the Red Hawks will be their final regular season game on Friday, Feb. 17, when they travel to Durango to take on the Demons. The game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone