The Montrose Red Hawks girls basketball team ran roughshod over the outmanned Grand Junction Tigers at the field house on a snowy and cold night. Despite the weather the basketball was hot and the Red Hawks overpowered the Tigers 60-27

The Red Hawks put both their offense and their defense on display as the home team led 27 to 8 at the halfway point in the contest. Ifthat wasn’t enough, the Red Hawks outscored the Tigers 33 to 19 in the second half to complete the rout 60-27.



