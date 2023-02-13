Montrose High School's Maggie Legg dribbles around the Fruita Monument High School defense during second quarter action Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Red Hawks on Saturday, Feb. 11, fought to victory over Alamosa. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
The Montrose Red Hawks girls increased their season record to 14 wins against seven losses with a five-point win over the Mean Moose of Alamosa High School on Saturday afternoon at the Alamosa gymnasium.
The Red Hawks and the Mean Moose started very slowly and the first period ended with a 6-6 tie. The second stanza saw both teams crank up their offenses with the Red Hawks scoring 15 points to make the half time score 21-17 in favor of the visitors.
Neither team found any scoring consistency in the third frame as the Mean Moose outscored the Red Hawks 7-5, cutting the Red Hawks lead to 26-24 heading into the final quarter.
Both offenses came to life once again as the Red Hawks cashed in two long three point baskets as they stretched their lead to five points at the midway point of the final quarter. In all, the Red Hawks sank six long-range shots from behind the three-point line to cement the victory.
The Mean Moose were forced to foul the Red Hawks as they attempted to cut into the Red Hawks lead. Montrose sank five free throws down the stretch to maintain their advantage.
The Moose were able to sink only one two-point basket in the final minutes of the contest making the final score 41-36 in favor of the visiting Red Hawks.
Senior Bryar Moss led all Red Hawk scorers with 13 points while freshman Maggie Legg added 11 points. Five other Red Hawks also dented the scoring column.
Mayce Oberg led the Red Hawks in rebounding as she grabbed eight boards including three on the offensive glass. Moss added five rebounds and senior Sarah Imus captured four. In all the Red Hawks had a total of 24 rebounds.
The Red Hawks did not have a great shooting game. They made only 11 of 25 free throw attempts, and shot under 40% from the floor. The Red Hawks passed out six assists and came up with nine steals. The Hawks turned the ball over 14 times.
This season has dwindled down to a precious few games left, only two to be exact. The Red Hawks will host the Grand Junction Tigers here at the Fieldhouse on Tuesday evening. First tip is set for 6.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone