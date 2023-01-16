The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ basketball team took no prisoners as they rolled over the Palisade Bulldogs 57-27 at the Fieldhouse on Friday evening.
This was a noteworthy game in many respects. The Red Hawks outscored the Bulldogs 20-0 in the opening period. Things began to even up in the second stanza as the Bulldogs outscored the Red Hawks 15-9.
Play in the third period was no match for the Red Hawks as they outscored Palisade 28 to 12 to lead by the score of 57-27 after three frames. The score at the conclusion of the third quarter also happened to be the final score of the contest, which meant that neither team scored a single point in the fourth and final period.
Seven Red Hawks entered the scoring column with Bryar Moss leading all scorers with 18 points. Two freshman, Mayce Oberg and Maggie Legg each scored 11 points, and Taygen Rocco added eight points. Heather Power, Kendall Johnson and Haven Johnson added four, three and two points respectively.
The Red Hawks controlled both backboards in the contest as they captured 33 rebounds compared with 25 for the Bulldogs. Rocco and Moss each gathered seven rebounds. The Red Hawks rebounds were split evenly, 17 on the offensive glass and 16 on the defensive board.
Other meaningful statistics that contributed to the 30 point victory:
12 assists, 15 steals and only eight turnovers. The coaching staff preaches ball security at practice every day, and has a target of 10 turnovers or fewer, which usually produces a winning result.
The Red Hawks improved their overall record to nine wins and 2 losses. The Bulldogs fell to 4-9. The Red Hawks are 0-1 in league action, which will resume this week.
The next scheduled contest for the Red Hawks will be a road trip to Glenwood Springs on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The first tip is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone