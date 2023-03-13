The Montrose Red Hawks girls soccer team ran the shovels and brooms on Saturday afternoon clearing the playing field of an inch and a half of snow before they were able to kick off their 2023 soccer season.

The Red Hawks and Coach Matt Imus were not bothered by the wet and cold conditions as they hung a 10 spot on the Rifle Bears, defeating the visitors 10-0. The junior varsity girls followed the varsity’s example and won their game, 7-0.



