The Montrose Red Hawks girls soccer team ran the shovels and brooms on Saturday afternoon clearing the playing field of an inch and a half of snow before they were able to kick off their 2023 soccer season.
The Red Hawks and Coach Matt Imus were not bothered by the wet and cold conditions as they hung a 10 spot on the Rifle Bears, defeating the visitors 10-0. The junior varsity girls followed the varsity’s example and won their game, 7-0.
Coach Imus was pleased with the play of his team. “The Red Hawks spent the majority of the contest in the offensive zone giving the Rifle defense all kinds of problems,” he said.
The initial goal of the 2023 season was scored at about the seven-minute mark of the first half by junior Kenzie Bush. The Red Hawks played a controlled game scoring six goals in the first half and four more in the second stanza.
Other Red Hawk scorers included two freshmen, Sadie Wareham and Mayce Oberg. Junior Mia Duncan led the Red Hawks as she scored four goals. Her sister, sophomore Ellie Duncan, also hit the scoring column with a goal.
The final two goals scored by the Red Hawks came from two seniors, Tatum Berry and Diana Coronado.
The Red Hawks defense was stout. Goalkeeper Rachael Robuck had only two chances for saves and she stopped both shots that made their way through a very difficult defense.
Weather has created some schedule changes. The Coal Ridge soccer field continues to be under approximately a foot of snow so instead of traveling to Coal Ridge, their team was set to come to Montrose on Tuesday. The varsity game will kick off at 3 p.m. and the JV game will start at approximately 5 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone