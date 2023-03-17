The Montrose Red Hawks girls soccer team remained unbeaten in the early stages of their spring season with a decisive 90-2 win over the visiting Basalt Longhorns.

The first half was a feeling out for both squads and the first half ended with the Red Hawks leading by a score of 3-2. The Longhorns took the lead in the waning moments of the first half, putting up two goals.



