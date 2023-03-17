The Montrose Red Hawks girls soccer team remained unbeaten in the early stages of their spring season with a decisive 90-2 win over the visiting Basalt Longhorns.
The first half was a feeling out for both squads and the first half ended with the Red Hawks leading by a score of 3-2. The Longhorns took the lead in the waning moments of the first half, putting up two goals.
The Red Hawks stormed back to reclaim the lead. This was the first time this season that the Red Hawks were behind, and the first time the home team was actually scored on. Scoring in the first half for the Red Hawks were Mia Duncan, Alicea Vigil and Kalee Breck.
The Red Hawks came out strong in the second half. Sophomore Ellie Duncan had two goals; freshman Addison Shipley got her first goal of the season. Vigil had a second goal and Lucero Mireles-Rodales also scored.
“They are totally buying in. It’s a huge learning process because it is a new formation for all of the girls,” head coach Matt Imus said. “I have a lot of the girls playing different positions each game so I can figure out where everyone best fits into the system.”
Up next a trip to Carbondale to take on the Roaring Fork Rams on Saturday, March 18. First faceoff is at 11 a.m.
