The Montrose Red Hawks hosted six area high school swim teams on Saturday, Jan. 7, to kick off the new years’ swimming competition.
The Glenwood Springs team captured the overall title amassing 310 points.
Glenwood was followed by Gunnison, Grand Junction, Montrose (fourth), Moffat County, Aspen and Delta County. The Red Hawks point total topped out at 214.
The girls' 200 yard medley relay was won by the Grand Junction Tigers. The Red Hawks team of Ariana Najar, Taylor Cooper, Kate Donohue and Sierra Tafoya finished in 10th place with a time of 2:25.44 seconds.
The girls 200-yard freestyle was won by the Red Hawks' Alise Hardie with a winning time of 2:11.76 seconds. Hardie picked up 16 points with the win. Donohue finished in 11th place.
The girls’ 200-yard IM was captured by Lilly Huggard of Aspen High School. The Red Hawks' Hannah Rehard placed fourth in the competition with a time of 2:44.46 seconds.
The girls’ 50-yard freestyle sprint drew a large contingent of competitors, 45 in all. The 4A crown was won by Whitney Stortz of Grand Junction High School.
Cooper of the Red Hawks finished in 12th place. She was followed by Donohue and Tafoya. Also competing for Montrose were Taylor Gibson, Ginger Hughes and Carissa Shaffer.
The girls’ 100-yard butterfly spring was won by Grand Junction swimmer Stortz with a time of 1:06.08. She was followed closely by Red Hawk swimmers Alise Hardie and Matilda Johnson-Freeman for second and third place. The duo amassed 25 total points for the Red Hawks.
The girls’ 1 meter diving competition was won by Violet Noel of the Montrose Red Hawks. Noel’s point total was 357.30. Tafoya of the Red Hawks finished fourth in the competition as well.
The girls’ 100-yard freestyle sprint was contested by 31 swimmers. The winner was the Red Hawks' Caitlyn Dillon who broke the one-minute mark with a time of 59:59 seconds. Matilda Johnson-Freeman placed fifth and Najar claimed 15th place.
The Montrose Red Hawks placed two teams in the Top 7 in the girls’ 200 meter freestyle relay. The Montrose team of Johnson-Freeman, Rehard, Dillon and Hardie posted a time of 1:53.42 seconds to take the title. The team of Najar, Donohue, Tafoya and Cooper finished in seventh place.
The girls’ 100 yard backstroke was also won by the Red Hawks. Dillon posted a time of 1:06.00 to claim the title. Najar and Shaffer also competed in the event.
Thirty-two swimmers competed in the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke. Jemma Patrie of Gunnison took top honors, while Hannah Rehard and Cooper placed seventh and eighth. Gibson also competed in this race.
The final event in the competition was the girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay. The Grand Junction relay team to top honors. The Red Hawks relay team of Johnson-Freeman, Rehard, Dillon and Hardie placed third.
