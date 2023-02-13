The Montrose Red Hawks wrestling team took no prisoners this past weekend at the wrestling regionals held in Durango.
The Red Hawks won the regional competition racking 211.5 points, finishing ahead of Pueblo County with 189 points and Roosevelt High with 187 points.
“This is the first time in my tenure at Montrose have we ever qualified 9 wrestlers to participate in the CHSAS state wrestling championships at the Ball Arena in Denver,” a proud and happy Neil Samples, the head coach of the Red Hawks, said.
In the 106-pound classification Montrose wrestler Aaden Gonzalez won the regional championship and qualified for the state tournament.
In the 113-pound class Ricky Olmos finished in sixth place.
In the 126-pound class Kamron Alegria won second place and qualified for the state tournament.
In the 138-pound class Austin Zimmer placed sixth.
In the 144-pound class Tyren Schaefer placed second and qualified for the state tournament.
In the 150-pound class Daniel Alcazar placed third and qualified for the state tournament.
In the 157-pound class Quinn Brown placed second and qualified for the state tournament.
In the 165-pound class Aaron Simpson placed third and qualified for the state tournament.
In the 175-pound class Micah Simpson placed fourth and qualified for the state tournament.
In the 190-pound class Corbin Wallace finished in sixth place.
In the 215-pound class Raul Rascon placed second and qualified for the state tournament.
In the 285-pound heavyweight class Dmarian Lopez, currently the state champion in his weight class, won the regional title and improved his 2022-2023 record to 41 wins and 0 losses. Needless to say, Lopez will defend his state championship in Denver.
The CHSAA State Wrestling Championships will be held at the Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday, Feb. 18 through Saturday, Feb. 20. Champions in each of the 14 weight classes will be crowned on Saturday evening.
