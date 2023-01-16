The Montrose Red Hawks wrestling team traveled to the front range on Saturday and acquitted itself well, taking fourth in a field of 21 teams.
The Pomona Panthers racked up 201 points to take first place. They were followed by Thompson Valley and Grandview in second and third place.
The Red Hawks earned 134.5 points and Dmarian Lopez won the title in the 285-pound weight class. Lopez pinned his first three opponents, all pins in 61 seconds or less. The championship match with Chad Paker (22-4) of Brighton resulted in a 4-1 decision and the championship to Lopez.
106 lbs: Aaden Gonzales (18-4) scored five team points. Gonzales lost in the Consolation semi-final match to Mikey Medina of Riverdale Ridge 7-2.
138 lbs: Austin Zimmer (13-16 scored three team points. Zimmer lost in the consolation semi-finals via a pin at the 42 second mark.
144 lbs: James Schaefer (22-9) placed fourth and scored 13 team points. His third place match with Liam Fox of Cheyenne East 22-5. was lost via technical fall 22-6. Fox’s record is 28-5.
150 lbs: Daniel Alcazar (16-6) placed fifth and scored 14.5 team points. In the fifth place match Schaefer pinned Kyle Phillips (9-6) of Ralston Valley at the 2:01 mark.
157 lbs: Quinn Brown (25-5) placed third and scored 17 team points. In the third place match Brown pinned Dillon Doyan (6-7) of Roosevelt High School at the 2:59 mark.
165 lbs: Aaron Simpson (21-10) placed sixth and scored 13 team points. In the fifth place match Ben Nichols (18-7) of Prairie View pinned Simpson at the 2:36 mark.
175 lbs: Micah Simpson (13-4) placed second and scored 19 team points. In the first place match Maddox Najera (15-8) from Pomona pinned Simpson at the 2:36 mark.
215 lbs: Raul Rascon (11-2) placed second and scored 22 team points. In the first place match Jose Rosales (18-7) from Pomona won by a decision 10-1.
285 lbs: Dmarian Lopez (24-0) won first place and scored 28 team points. In the championship match Lopez won by a decision over Dylan Paker (22-4) from Brighton. Lopez defeated Paker 4-1.
Coach Neil Samples emphasized that the pre-holiday period is to sort out the talent he has and to emphasize training, conditioning and wrestling skills.
The post-Christmas holidays launches the heavy lifting as the team begins to get ready to qualify for the state tournament which will be held in Denver in late February.
The next action for the Red Hawk wrestlers will be a tough test as the team travels to Fruita-Monument to take on the Wildcats and the Durango Demons on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone