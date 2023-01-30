Seventeen wrestling teams descended on the town of Ignacio on Saturday, Jan. 28, as the run up to the Colorado High School Activities Association state competition draws ever closer. Eleven Colorado high schools and six New Mexico high schools faced off for regional bragging rights.

The Montrose Red Hawks led schools from the local area. They included Cedaredge, Norwood and Nucla. Other regional schools included Bayfield, Centauri, Dolores, Montezuma-Cortez and Pagosa Springs.



