Seventeen wrestling teams descended on the town of Ignacio on Saturday, Jan. 28, as the run up to the Colorado High School Activities Association state competition draws ever closer. Eleven Colorado high schools and six New Mexico high schools faced off for regional bragging rights.
The Montrose Red Hawks led schools from the local area. They included Cedaredge, Norwood and Nucla. Other regional schools included Bayfield, Centauri, Dolores, Montezuma-Cortez and Pagosa Springs.
The Montrose Red Hawks placed fifth out of the 17 teams. Dmarian Lopez captured the championship in the 285-pound weight class. Lopez remains undefeated this season and will be competing for the right to wrestle for his second state championship this February in Denver.
Here are the other contributors to the Red Hawks fifth place finish:
Second place: 106 pounds, Aaden Gonzales
Third place: 157 pounds, Quinn Brown
Third place: 165 pounds, Aaron Simpson
Fourth place: 150 pounds, Daniel Alcazar
Fifth place: 175 pounds, Micah Simpson
Fifth place: 190 pounds, Corbin Wallace
Sixth place: 120 pounds, Hunter Hess
The next action for the Montrose Red Hawks wrestlers will be the competition for the league championships. The matches will be hosted by the Warriors of Grand Junction Central High School on Thursday, Feb. 2. Qualifiers will advance to the state championship later in February.
The Junior Varsity league championships will be held in Gunnison on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Gunnison High School.
