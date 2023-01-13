Red Hawks Athlete of the Week: Alise Hardie

Montrose High School hosted a major swimming event at the Community Recreation Center last weekend with schools from throughout the Western Slope participating. Approximately a dozen Montrose Red Hawks swam in the event and the team finished in fourth place.
The Red Hawks’ Alise Hardie was one of the standouts for the Montrose contingent, winning the 200 yard freestyle event and finished a very close second in the 100 yard butterfly sprint.
Hardie’s journey started in Texas. “Coming from Texas it was an interesting time,” Hardie said. “My parents have just always liked a little city and being able to see the mountains every day so that’s how we ended up here in Montrose.”
Hardie’s mom teaches seventh grade at Columbine Middle School. Her dad is a retired patent lawyer. She has one sister, Isabelle, a junior at the University of Colorado in Boulder, who is majoring in civil engineering.
Hardie started swimming when she was about 7. She involved herself in club swimming and began competitive swimming when she entered the ninth grade and has been on the swimming team ever since.
When asked what courses she was taking this year she said, “I am taking advanced placement government, A.P. calc, civil engineering and architecture, and Spanish 111. I am also taking college English and a ceramics independent study. I keep quite busy with these classes in addition to my swimming.”
She has also found time in her busy schedule to volunteer at Northside elementary school helping out the teachers and wherever the staff needs a helping hand because in her words, “It is quite fun to do.”
When asked about individual and team goals Hardie suggested that individual and team goals are pretty much the same. “As a personal goal I just want to improve this season. I want to push myself as far as I can. Actually we are all just trying to push ourselves to improve and to qualify for the state tournament and have fun along the way.”
Hardie said she is looking forward to studying civil engineering at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. “The town of Fort Collins is just really pretty and the campus seems really relaxed,” she said. “I most likely will participate in club swimming at the next level, but not competitive swimming.
