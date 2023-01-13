Red Hawks Athlete of the Week: Alise Hardie

Alise Hardie is the Red Hawks Athlete of the Week. (Cliff Dodge/Special to the MDP)

Montrose High School hosted a major swimming event at the Community Recreation Center last weekend with schools from throughout the Western Slope participating. Approximately a dozen Montrose Red Hawks swam in the event and the team finished in fourth place.

The Red Hawks’ Alise Hardie was one of the standouts for the Montrose contingent, winning the 200 yard freestyle event and finished a very close second in the 100 yard butterfly sprint.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?