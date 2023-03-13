Red Hawks baseball blasts Glenwood, edges out Summit

Montrose High School’s Gage Wareham applies the tag on a Summit base runner in the first inning against Summit Friday afternoon, March 10, during the 2023 Montrose Baseball Tournament held at MHS. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)

 William Woody

The 2023 edition of the Montrose Baseball Tournament opened on Friday, March 10, to clouds, cold temperatures and drizzling moisture. The first four games on Friday were completed, but the Saturday schedule was postponed due to wet and cold weather.

The Red Hawks defeated Glenwood Springs 8-0 and Summit 10-9. Bayfield defeated Glenwood Springs 9-3 in their only action. Glenwood Springs played three games recording one win and two losses. Eagle and Summit were each 0-1.



