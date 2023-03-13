Red Hawks baseball blasts Glenwood, edges out Summit

Montrose High School’s Gage Wareham applies the tag on a Summit base runner in the first inning against Summit Friday afternoon, March 10, during the 2023 Montrose Baseball Tournament held at MHS. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
The 2023 edition of the Montrose Baseball Tournament opened on Friday, March 10, to clouds, cold temperatures and drizzling moisture. The first four games on Friday were completed, but the Saturday schedule was postponed due to wet and cold weather.
The Red Hawks defeated Glenwood Springs 8-0 and Summit 10-9. Bayfield defeated Glenwood Springs 9-3 in their only action. Glenwood Springs played three games recording one win and two losses. Eagle and Summit were each 0-1.
The Red Hawks opened the tournament with a 8-0 whitewashing of Glenwood Springs. Senior hurler Titus Weese threw a complete game, giving up five hits, one base on balls and recorded five strikeouts.
The Red Hawks were only challenged in one inning as the Demons loaded the bases. The Hawks defense stood tall by forcing an infield ground-out to end the threat.
Montrose hosted the Summit Tigers in the second game of the day. The Tigers scored first as the first three batters had base hits and scored their first run. The Red Hawks pushed across two runs in the bottom half of the first inning.
The Red Hawks held a 5-4 lead into the top of the sixth inning when Summit loaded the bases on a hit batsman and two bases on balls. The Red Hawks retired the next two batters which brought Sam Eldridge to the place. The left handed batter took a fast ball over the right field fence for a grand slam home run making the score 9-5 in favor of the Tigers.
The Red Hawks, not to be denied, plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning pulling within a run of the Tigers.
The Red Hawks Logan Files singled to open the bottom half of the seventh inning. Gage Wareham worked a base on balls and Rocco Manual was safe on a single, loading the bases. Junior Jaxon Kattner then blasted a long double to plate the tying and the winning run making the final score the Red Hawks 10 and the Summit Tigers 9.
Next up for the Red Hawks (2-0) is a road trip to Delta to compete in the Delta tournament next Friday and Saturday, March 17 and 18.
