The Delta Panthers hosted a large baseball tournament last Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Montrose, and the Red Hawks, after a 2-1 start, were defeated in all three of their matches.

The University Bulldogs were first on the schedule and pounded the Red Hawks 18-4. The Bulldogs scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but the Red Hawks plated three in their half of the inning. The game very quickly spiraled out of control and the Bulldogs dominated.



