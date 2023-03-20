Red Hawks baseball drops three on the road
The Delta Panthers hosted a large baseball tournament last Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and the Red Hawks, after a 2-1 start, were defeated in all three of their matches.
Red Hawks baseball drops three on the road
The Delta Panthers hosted a large baseball tournament last Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and the Red Hawks, after a 2-1 start, were defeated in all three of their matches.
The University Bulldogs were first on the schedule and pounded the Red Hawks 18-4. The Bulldogs scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but the Red Hawks plated three in their half of the inning. The game very quickly spiraled out of control and the Bulldogs dominated.
The Bulldogs scored five runs in the third inning, five runs in the fourth inning and six runs in the fifth inning to complete the 18 to 4 rout. The Red Hawks dropped their season record to two wins and two losses after the road defeat.
The Falcons of Falcon High School were next up for the Red Hawks. The Red Hawks never led in this contest as the Falcons scored nine runs in the sixth and seventh innings to take the victory by the score of 11 -5.
Junior Jaxon Kattner was the hot hitter for the Red Hawks going 3 for 4 at the plate including a ringing double and he also drove in 1 run. Also in the RBI column were Jackson Barnett with 2 and Kortlan Nelson and Colten Withee with 1 RBI each.
The line score:
Falcon, 11 runs, 11 hits and one error.
Montrose, five runs, six hits and two errors
The third and final game in the tournament was a close knit affair as the Liberty Lancers took the measure of the Red Hawks 5-4 in a seven inning game. The Red Hawks scored two runs in their half of the first inning. The Falcons tied it in the fourth.
Montrose regained the lead in the fifth inning, plating one run. The Falcons pushed across two to retake the lead, 4-3. Each team scored a run in the seventh inning to make the final score Falcon 5, Montrose 4. The three losses drops the Red Hawks record to two wins and four losses for the young season.
David Dominguez led the Red Hawks in hitting with two base hits. Jaxon Kattner continued his hitting with a hard hit double and an RBI. Gage Wareham and Kortlan Nelson also had base knocks for the Red Hawks.
The line score:
Liberty, five runs, eight hits and one error
Montrose, four runs, five hits and one error
The next action for the Red Hawks will be a home contest on Tuesday, March 21 when the Roaring Fork Rams come to Montrose. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.