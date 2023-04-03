Montrose High School’s Gage Wareham applies the tag on a Summit base runner in the first inning against Summit Friday 10, during the 2023 Montrose Baseball Tournament held at MHS. The Red Hawks fell to Severance in a tight game March 31. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
The Montrose Red Hawks played host to the Severance Knights on Friday, March 31, at the local ball yard and lost a tight, well-played game 4-2.
The Red Hawks wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard. Shortstop Gage Wareham jumped on the first pitch and boomed a triple off of the left center field fence. After a groundout, Jaxon Kattner drove Wareham in with a sharp single to take a 1-0 lead.
The game was scoreless into the third inning as the Knights put two runs across and threatened more. With two outs and a runner on second base, Auggie Dominguez hit a fast ball over the right center field fence.
This is when things got crazy. The runner on second base scored and Dominguez scored, but it was determined — after an appeal play at third base by the Red Hawks — that the runner at second failed to touch third base and was called out (the third out), ending the inning.
The two runs were taken off the scoreboard, the home run Dominguez hit was also wiped off the books and the Knights led the Red Hawks 2-1 after three innings.
The Knights scored two more runs to a single tally by the Red Hawks, which made the final score the Knights 4, the Red Hawks 2.
The Knights (3-0) scored 4 runs on 4 hits and committed two errors. The Red Hawks (5-4) scored their two runs on three hits and also committed two errors. The Red Hawks also stranded six base runners.
“That was a very good baseball club and they were a team that played a very good high school baseball game,” said Red Hawks head coach Landon Wareham. “We were the team that just made the extra mistake.”
Wareham continued: “I think in some regards this was another step forward and we have been getting better. At the end of the day those silly mistakes will get you beat against a good team.”
One mistake stood out on an attempt to steal second base,Wareham noted.
“First-off, the steal sign on the pitch before the attempt was missed,” he said. “Then, for whatever reason, the steal sign was not on and the kid was thrown out attempting to steal second base. We need to clean this up.”
The Red Hawks head for the Front Range and play Loveland on Friday. Then they take on perhaps the best baseball team in the state of Colorado over the past 15 years, the Rocky Mountain Lobos. The Lobos have six state championships in their trophy case to motivate them every day.
