Red Hawks baseball blasts Glenwood, edges out Summit

Montrose High School’s Gage Wareham applies the tag on a Summit base runner in the first inning against Summit Friday afternoon, March 10, during the 2023 Montrose Baseball Tournament held at MHS. The Red Hawks recently notched more wins. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)

 William Woody

The Montrose Red Hawks baseball team welcomed the Roaring Fork Rams late last week and walked off with a 13-3 victory to even their season record to 3-3. 

The Rams jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but it was not to last. The Red Hawks wore their hitting shoes and 13 runs in the second through the fifth innings left no doubt as to the final score.. 



