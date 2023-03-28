Montrose High School’s Gage Wareham applies the tag on a Summit base runner in the first inning against Summit Friday afternoon, March 10, during the 2023 Montrose Baseball Tournament held at MHS. The Red Hawks recently notched more wins. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
The Montrose Red Hawks baseball team welcomed the Roaring Fork Rams late last week and walked off with a 13-3 victory to even their season record to 3-3.
The Rams jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but it was not to last. The Red Hawks wore their hitting shoes and 13 runs in the second through the fifth innings left no doubt as to the final score..
“We got a good pitching performance from Titus Weese. Our hitters started making some adjustments at the plate and swinging the bats better,” head coach Landon Wareham said.
“Jaxon Kattner had a home run and outside of that it was a collective effort throughout the whole lineup," Wareham commented on the offense.
Wareham specifically pointed to a lineup change as beneficial: "We made a change at shortstop. We put Gage Wareham into that slot. He made some good plays and really helped steady the defense."
When questioned about Wareham's skills behind the plate, the coach agreed he was good and also said the team had other options: "We have the really good fortune to have another catcher in Rocco Manuel who has been stepping up for us behind the plate."
Red Hawks-Berthoud Spartans:
The name Gage Wareham comes up again in the second of three games, this one vs. the Berthoud Spartans. Gage Wareham pitched a complete game.
"It was just a heck of a high school ball game,” Wareham said. “They had a really good pitcher on the mound. I thought our kids did a great job of swinging the bats against maybe the best kid we have seen all year for sure."
The line score tells the story of this contest. The scoreboard showed goose eggs (0's) for the first six innings. In the seventh, the Spartans scored two runs and then gave up four runs to the Red Hawks who walked off with a 4-2 victory, improving their season record to 4-3.
Wareham noted that Gage threw 110 pitches for the complete game win. He also noted the execution by the Red Hawks: "We only struck out three times. We laid down three bunts and found a way to score four runs."
Wareham thought his pitcher might get into a jam in the fifth inning. Instead the hurler came out in the sixth and seventh innings and struck out four of the six batters he faced to close out a complete game.
Red Hawks - Greeley West Spartans:
The Red Hawks shut down the Spartans behind the pitching of Ryder Willford. "He has started for us three times and has improved each time out with his accuracy and his consistency in throwing strikes," Wareham said.
The line score told the full story for the Red Hawks. The home team put up a single run in each of the seven innings to walk away with a 7-0 victory, increasing the Red Hawks season record to five wins and three losses.
Next up:
The Red Hawks have Severance coming to Montrose on March 31.
"They are a very good ball club. They came in here last year and whipped us 11-to-zip. We are looking forward to another good challenge from another very good ball club,” Wareham said.
