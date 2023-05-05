The Montrose Red Hawks baseball team defeated the Warriors of Grand Junction Central High School 8 to 7 at the Montrose baseball diamond on a glorious spring afternoon Thursday, May 4, as the home team honored its senior class in post-game ceremonies.
The Red Hawks took charge of the contest from the opening pitch as junior
Gage Wareham took the mound for the Red Hawks. Wareham singled to open the Red Hawks first inning. Senior Rocco Manual dropped a bunt single,
but an errant throw put runners on second and third. Junior Jaxon Kattner
drove in the two runners to give the Red Hawks a 2-0 lead.
The Red Hawks added a run in the third inning and then a pair of tallies in the
fourth inning. The Warriors pushed across a single run, a towering home run
onto Townsend Avenue, in their half of the third inning and the score
remained 6-1 through five innings.
Wareham was relieved after being touched for three runs in the sixth inning
and was replaced by senior Ryder Willford. A base on balls and a single
brought Ryland Nostrand to the plate. Nostrand then hit his second round
tripper of the day onto Townsend Avenue and the Warriors took their first
lead of the contest 7-6.
Senior Logan Files led off the crucial seventh inning for the Red Hawks with a
booming double. Junior Kortlan Nelson followed with a single. Senior Torrie
Eckerman then hit a shot which the third baseman Jaxxon Collins misplayed,
allowing the tying run to score. The Red Hawks Gage Wareham then drove in
the winning run with a two base hit to secure the victory.
The Red Hawks banged out thirteen base hits including six doubles to score
their eight runs. The Warriors scored their seven runs on ten hits including two huge home runs. The Red Hawks evened their season record to 10-10 and improved their league record to 4-4.
Jaxon Kattner led the Red Hawks hitting attack with three hits and four runs
batted in. Wareham and Manual each had two hits to help the Red Hawks offensive attack. Senior David Dominguez stole two bases and scored a run. The Red Hawks seniors were honored after the game with an on-field ceremony. The seniors included Rocco Manual, Willford, Brandon
Trujillo, TJ Saunders, Eckerman, Colten Withee, Files, and Dominguez were joined by parents and family in celebrating the end of the high school careers of these athletes.
Two games remain on the Red Hawks schedule, both on the road. On
Wednesday, May 10, the Red Hawks travel to Palisade to take on the Bulldogs. Then on Thursday, May 11, the Red Hawks take a short trip to Delta to do battle with the Panthers.
Each of the two road contests have a late afternoon start time.
