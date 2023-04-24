Fruita-Montrose 17, Red Hawks 4
The Montrose Red Hawks baseball team was lit up by the booming bats of the Fruita-Monument Wildcats 17-4 at the Red Hawks’ diamond on Friday afternoon, April 21.
A base on balls, a single and a hit batsman loaded the bases as senior Logan Cardozo stepped into the batter’s box. Cardoza hit the second pitch he saw over the left center field fence for a grand slam, putting a four-spot on the scoreboard.
The Red Hawks attempted to answer back in the second half of the inning by scoring twice. Things got out of hand in the second inning as Cardozo hit his second homerun, again a grand slam, plating four more runs.
The Wildcats scored four more runs in the fourth inning and then added five in the fifth inning, while the Red Hawks could score only two more runs, which made the final score 17-4.
The Wildcats scored their 17 runs on 14 hits and left four runners on the base paths. The Red Hawks scored their four runs on eight hits and left five running on base.
The Wildcats improved their overall record to 13-2, while the Red Hawks fell to six wins and nine losses.
Red Hawks 13, Glenwood Springs 1
The second of the two-game weekend series saw a reversal of fortunes on Saturday at the Red Hawks’ diamond as the home team pounded out a booming triple and three doubles to fire up the home crowd. The Red Hawks knocked out eight singles en route to the rout.
This was a team victory as all hands had a piece of the action. Gage Wareham went three-for-three and had the triple, a double and a single to lead the hit parade.
Senior Titus Weese pitched a masterful game, allowing only a single run on three hits scattered over five innings. Weese also struck out four Demon batters.
The Red Hawks jumped on the Demons early and pushed across two runs in the bottom of the first inning. The third inning saw plenty of scoring as the Red Hawks tallied six runs on four hits and left no one on the base paths.
More of the same in the fourth inning as the Red Hawks scored their final five runs on six hits, leaving a pair on the bases. Torrie Eckerman walked to lead off the inning and then Wareham hit his triple off the left field wall to score Eckerman. Two singles and a double scored the other five runs.
The win and loss this weekend moves the Red Hawks season record to 7 wins and 9 losses overall. Their league mark stands a 1-3.
The next action for the Red Hawks will be a road trip to Durango to take on the Demons on Friday, April 28.
