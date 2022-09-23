Clash of offensive styles when Montrose’s football team squares-off against Lutheran
The Montrose football team’s game at Lutheran Friday will be a clash of contrasting styles as the Red Hawks’ monster truck offense looks to burn up the clock to keep the Lions’ fast and furious offense off the field.
Led by quarterback junior quarterback Ryken Daugaard, who has thrown for 899 yards and 10 touchdowns through four games, the Lions (3-1) will line-up in a four-receiver set to push the pace with a no-huddle offense.
“They just line up and they try to catch the ball as fast as they can,” Montrose coach Brett Mertens said. “It’s kind of crazy. They’re trying to score a lot of points and get a lot of plays off and increase the number of possessions.”
Mertens said the Red Hawks (2-2) would keep it simple on defense by lining up as quickly as possible since there won’t be time to make substitutions or get defensive calls from the sideline to junior inside linebacker Jaxon Killen.
“It’s tough to really have a lot of variation in what you're doing because if you're not ready to play at the snap of the ball then then you’re really in a bad spot,” Mertens said. “We're just trying to work on making sure our kids get lined up and are ready to play at the snap of the ball.
“We feel like if we can do that, we're going to be able to do some things. It’s a pretty simple defensive game plan this week for us by trying to play good fundamental football.”
While it seems as though the frantic pace on offense would cause the Lions’ players to be winded as the game goes on, Mertens said that’s not the case.
“We noticed that the kids who were not directly involved in the play sort of pace themselves for the next play,” Mertens said. “It looks funny on film when they’ve got a couple of receivers that aren't doing anything on the play. But I think what we're doing is trying not to wear themselves out.
“I think what they're trying to do is put more stress on the defense that way, and get the defensive guys gassed. They're strategic about when they run hard.”
Senior Trey Ciccio is leading Lutheran with an average of 85 receiving yards per game while fellow senior Ryan Kenney is averaging 100 yards to lead all running backs.
Mertens said the Red Hawks’ defense needs to limit big plays after Daugaard completes short passes. The Lions QB will also take a couple of shots downfield.
“They do a nice job of throwing shorter passes and letting their athletes have the ball in space to try to break a tackle,” Mertens said. “We're going to have to tackle extremely well and get those guys down once they catch those balls. We don’t want to give them any big plays.”
Montrose is coming off its best defense effort of the season after beating Palisade 40-14 last week.
“I thought the defense did a nice job of staying disciplined in terms of everyone doing their job,” Mertens said. “We definitely have a bigger challenge at hand this week with Lutheran's offense, but it would be nice to see our defense continue to play well and take some steps.
“I thought Jaxon (Killen) in particular played extremely well. It was probably the best game of his career.”
Junior Cash Vang and sophomore Abbott Dietrich rotated at the other inside linebacker spot against Palisade.
On the defensive side of the ball, Lutheran lines up in a 3-5 scheme with the linebackers shifting around before each snap.
Mertens said Montrose’s offensive lineman will need to make the correct blocking calls at the line of scrimmage in order to unleash the Red Hawks’ running game.
Montrose has long put an emphasis on having athletic, smart players on the offensive line in order to run its double wing offense. Communication between tight end Sandy Gaxiola-Leyva, right tackle Jason English, right guard Kortlan Nelson, center DMarian Lopez, left guard Raul Rascon and a rotation of Jaxxon Tosi and Isaah Womack at left tackle takes on added importance against the Lions’ stunting linebackers.
Montrose chewed up most of the first quarter against Palisade before scoring a touchdown. That formula will serve the Red Hawks well by keeping the Lions’ offense on the sideline.
Montrose’s passing game came to life against Palisade last week as the Bulldogs crowded the line of scrimmage in an attempt to stuff the run. Montrose junior quarterback Gage Wareham completed all but one pass with several key catches by Aidan Grijalva and Gaxiola-Leyva.
“When we run the ball that effectively, defenses have to change what they're trying to do to try to take that away from us,” Mertens said. “We were able to hit them with some play action to complete some passes.
“If we can take advantage of those opportunities that's obviously going to be a key for us, but it all starts with setting up the running game.”
Lutheran comes into Friday night’s game ranked second in 3A by the Colorado High School Activities Association while Montrose is ranked eighth in 4A.
“I'm excited for this week because, in order to win in the playoffs you’ve got to be able to go on the road and beat good quality teams,” Mertens said. “Even though they’re 3A, they're one of the better teams in the state of Colorado. I think it's a great chance for our team to grow and I’m looking forward to that challenge with our kids.”
Montrose and Lutheran will tee it up at 7 p.m. Friday night. The game will be streamed on NFHS.
To stream the game, go to bit.ly/3DL6CwM