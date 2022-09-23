Clash of offensive styles when Montrose’s football team squares-off against Lutheran

The Montrose football team’s game at Lutheran Friday will be a clash of contrasting styles as the Red Hawks’ monster truck offense looks to burn up the clock to keep the Lions’ fast and furious offense off the field.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?