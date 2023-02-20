The Montrose Red Hawks played their final regular season game in Durango at the home of the Demons on Friday evening and came out on the short end of the score 53-51.
Red Hawk shooters were ice cold in the first period netting just four points compared with the just slightly warmer shooting Demons, who scored 10 points.
The second period saw the Red Hawks offense heat up with a couple of long range three-pointers from behind the arc. The Red Hawks outscored the Demons, 15-14, in the quarter to trail the Demons by five points at the half, 24-19.
The Red Hawks narrowed the gap in the third period outscoring the Demons 17-14 to close the Durango lead to two points, 38-36.
The fourth and final period was basically a dead heat as both teams scored 15 points in the period. The Red Hawks never led in the contest. They managed to close the deficit to a single point, 40-39, midway in the period. The Red Hawks never got closer and the Demons outscored the visitors down the stretch.
The game ended with a free throw contest in the final seconds. The Red Hawks closed the gap to 52-50 before each team hit one free throw to make the final score 53-51 in the Demon’s favor.
The Red Hawks were led in scoring by senior Jacob Hawks with 17 points. He was followed by junior Jaxon Killen with 13 points. Junior Gage Wareham added seven, while sophomore Kaleb Ferguson and senior Jake Legg each contributed five points.
The rebounding for the Red Hawks was very balanced with Killen leading the way with seven boards, including three on the offensive glass. Seven other Red Hawks had two or more boards, a team rebounding effort.
The Red Hawks dished out seven assists during the contest, and the defense came up with four steals. The Hawks turned the ball over 11 times and committed 10 personal fouls.
The loss leaves the Red Hawks with a season record of 15 wins and eight losses and a 4-4 record in league action. The Demons finished the year at 7-15 overall and 2-5 in league play.
Up next for the Red Hawks will be a spot in the regional playoffs with a ticket to the state championships in all classifications. The Red Hawks are currently ranked 12th in the 5A classification. The top 32 teams will play off for a spot in the championship bracket.
The Montrose boys will be playing the Harrison Panthers at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb, 22, in Montrose.
