Red Hawks 37, Grand Junction Tigers 33

The Montrose Red Hawks boys basketball traveling show visited the Grand Junction Tigers on Friday evening and escaped with a pressure-packed victory, winning 37-33.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?