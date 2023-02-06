Red Hawks 37, Grand Junction Tigers 33
The Montrose Red Hawks boys basketball traveling show visited the Grand Junction Tigers on Friday evening and escaped with a pressure-packed victory, winning 37-33.
The Red Hawks jumped out to an early lead, 11-4 after one period of play. Neither team could buy a bucket in the second quarter, each team scoring just four points to make the half time score 14-7 in favor of the Red Hawks.
Things tightened up considerably in the third stanza as the Tigers outscored the Red Hawks 11-7. The fourth quarter was a shoot-out with the Red Hawks outscoring the Tigers 16-15 and preserving the 37-33 victory.
Leading scorer for the Red Hawks was sophomore Kaleb Ferguson with 15 points. He was followed by junior Jaxon Killen with 10 points and senior Jacob Hawks with seven points.
Ferguson also led the Red Hawks in rebounding with six, including four on the offensive glass. Senior Jake Legg took down five rebounds, while teammates Jaxon Killen and Bekin Hutto chipped in with four caroms each.
The win was a team effort as the Red Hawks passed out eight assists and were credited with five steals. The Hawks committed only eight personal fouls and turned the ball over only 10 times to secure the 37-33 victory.
Red Hawks 42, Battle Mountain Huskies 27
The second game of the Friday-Saturday doubleheader saw the Montrose Red Hawks knock off the visiting Huskies by 15 points, 42-27 at the Fieldhouse.
The first half of the contest was a tight affair, with the Red Hawks leading 20-15 at the halfway point. The Red Hawks pulled away in the third period and then cemented the victory in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Huskies 12-5 making the final score 42-27.
The Red Hawks scoring was led by sophomore Kaleb Ferguson with 16 points. He was followed by senior Jacob Hawks with 10 points. Senior Jake Legg and sophomore Bekin Hutto each had six points and junior Jaxon Killen added four points to complete the scoring.
The Red Hawks played a consistent game scoring 10 points in each of the first three quarters of the contest and then added a dozen in the fourth quarter as they put away the Huskies.
The Red Hawks improved their overall season record to 13-5 and 3-2 in league action. Grand Junction fell to 7-11 overall and 1-3 in league play. The Eagle Valley Huskies fell to 8-10 overall and 2-1 in League competition.
The coming week will be very difficult for the Red Hawks. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the team travels to Fruita-Monument for a league tilt. The Wildcats stand at 16-2 overall and 3-1 in league play.
Then on Thursday, Feb. 9, the boys travel to Delta to face the 7-10 Panthers team. Saturday the Red Hawks travel to Alamosa, currently standing at 16-1 overall and 8-0 in league action.
The trifecta this week will test the Red Hawks severely leaving only two additional games before the regional tournaments begin.
The first tip at Fruita-Monument is scheduled for 7 p.m.