A boisterous crown at the Montrose Gymnasium on Tuesday evening watched as the Red Hawks won their initial league game, defeating the Grand Junction Central Warriors 51-40.

The Red Hawks pushed out to a lead of 11-6 after the initial period and were never headed. Senior Jacob Hawks led the way with two long range 3-point baskets to jump start the offense. Sophomore Kaleb Ferguson added 5 points with some heavy work on the backboards.



