A boisterous crown at the Montrose Gymnasium on Tuesday evening watched as the Red Hawks won their initial league game, defeating the Grand Junction Central Warriors 51-40.
The Red Hawks pushed out to a lead of 11-6 after the initial period and were never headed. Senior Jacob Hawks led the way with two long range 3-point baskets to jump start the offense. Sophomore Kaleb Ferguson added 5 points with some heavy work on the backboards.
The Red Hawks increased their advantage to 9 points, 26-17 at the half. The teams played evenly in the third quarter, and the Red Hawks closed out the victory by scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter to make the final score 51-40 in the Red Hawks favor.
The Red Hawks were led in scoring by senior Jacob Hawks with 24 points. Hawks drained six 3-points from behind the arc in addition to making six of eight free throws from the charity stripe. Ferguson tallied 14 points and senior Jake Legg added a dozen to the Red Hawks total.
The Warriors scored on six of 10 attempts from the free throw line, while the Red Hawks went to the line 17 times, scoring 14 points. Six Warriors dented the score sheet, while all of the Red Hawks points were scored by Hawks, Legg and Ferguson.
“Jaxon Killen was on the bench with a hamstring so that hurt us tonight,” coach Ryan Voehringer said, of the scoring imbalance. “He is averaging almost 10 points a game and is our third leading rebounder.”
Voehringer was not pleased with the number of turnovers his team gave up. “We had some breakdowns here and there but that’s a fast team and it’s a tough matchup for us. Our goal is to hold opponents under 45 points. We did that tonight and won.”
Voehringer said his kids defended very well and shut down the penetration with lots of backside help and a good effort on the backboards. “We do a pretty good job of scouting teams, knowing what they are going to do. It comes down to the guys executing. We had a few breakdowns, gave up a couple 3’s, but on the whole I am very pleased with our defense,” he said.
The Red Hawks advanced their record to 1-0 in league play and 8-2 overall. Montrose will play host to the Palisade Bulldogs on Friday evening at the Fieldhouse. First tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone