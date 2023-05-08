Members of the Montrose High School Red Hawks battle for the ball during first half action against Eagle Valley Friday afternoon, May 5, 2023 at Montrose High School. (Special to the MDP/William Woody)
Montrose High School's Moss Inman ,3, runs through the Eagle Valley defense during action at Montrose High School Friday, May 5, 2023. (Special to the MDP/William Woody)
Montrose High School goalkeeper Patrick Alvarez, 44, makes a save during first half action against Eagle Valley at Montrose High School Friday, May 5, 2023. (Special to the MDP/William Woody)
Montrose High School's Moss Inman ,3, gets checked by an Eagle Valley defender during action at Montrose High School Friday, May 5, 2023. (Special to the MDP/William Woody)
The Montrose Red Hawks boys’ lacrosse team ended their season with a pair of home losses May 5 and 6 to Eagle Valley, 17-8, and to Middle Park, 11-6. The Red Hawks won only one game during the season, but the outlook for next season continues to look bright.
“The final score of that game was 17 to 8," said head coach Preston Weaver. "We were down 11-8 going into the fourth quarter. Then their offense started clicking, they moved the ball very well and they were efficient on offense.”
According to Weaver, “The defense didn’t completely crumble which is good. The team kept their heads up high and came together. After each Eagle Valley goal they came together and attempted to figure out exactly what could have been done to stop the offensive play.”
The final contest of the season was played on Saturday, May 6, at the Montrose stadium. The Red Hawks and the Panthers of Middle Park traded goals throughout the first half of action and the score at the half was tied at 4 a piece.
“We ended up losing 11-6," Weaver said. "We had some miscues on defense, ended up losing a player, not keeping our heads on a swivel. I believe our defense became enamored by ball watching instead of trying to figure out where their man was.”
Weaver took note that the key to winning lacrosse is to control the face-offs, and Middle Park had an advantage in this department.
“We were lucky enough to get our face off starter back, Maverick Powers, as he had been on concussion watch for about three weeks and I thought he did well given the layoff," Weaver explained.
The game was quite physical as both teams dished out big hits.
“The best way I can describe this game and its physical side, is to tell someone who has never watched, that it is a combination of hockey on grass with baseball mitts on sticks. It is a very aggressive sport," Weaver said.
The Red Hawks lacrosse season is over and unfortunately the team did not qualify for participation in the playoffs. Coach Weaver, ever the optimist, said, “We did just graduate four seniors from a squad of 35 players. Hopefully all thirty-one players come back, and in addition to anywhere between 10 to 13 eighth graders, we should have a fairly high ceiling to work with next year.”
