The Montrose Red Hawks boys’ lacrosse team ended their season with a pair of home losses May 5 and 6 to Eagle Valley, 17-8, and to Middle Park, 11-6. The Red Hawks won only one game during the season, but the outlook for next season continues to look bright.

“The final score of that game was 17 to 8," said head coach Preston Weaver. "We were down 11-8 going into the fourth quarter. Then their offense started clicking, they moved the ball very well and they were efficient on offense.”



