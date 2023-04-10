The Montrose Red Hawks boys’ lacrosse team traveled south to Durango on Saturday, April 8, and shattered a four-game losing streak with a convincing 11-8 victory over the Demons.
Red Hawks head coach Preston Weaver described what he and the other coaches saw.
“The game was very much like our coaches thought it would be,” Weaver said. “We didn’t play anywhere near a perfect game. Still a lot of missed passes, a lot of ground balls, missed shots.”
Getting the win was a major achievement for the Red Hawks. This, according to coach Weaver, was a total team effort.
“The players overall, their hustle, their morale, their mindset of the game was something we have not had this entire year, which was very nice to see," he said.
The game was a closely contested event. The Red Hawks and Demons were tied at one a piece after the initial stanza. The Red Hawks were winning 4-2 into the halftime.
The Red Hawks doubled their lead to 8-4 after three periods and added three more scores to close out the game 11-8.
Senior Dylan Prescott led the Red Hawks with five goals and four assists. Junior Jayden Casias scored three goals and added two assists to his point total. Sophomore Eli Sauer was credited with two goals and two assists, while senior Preston Williams added two goals to the point total. Freshman Patrick Alvarez, the Red Hawks netminder, stood tall in the goal, stopping 10 of 18 shots.
Coach Weaver described one play that stood out: “Late in the game, just after a Red Hawks score, the Demons won the faceoff and raced into Red Hawks territory. Red Hawks’ Alton Brown checked the ball away and headed up-field toward the Demons net. The Red Hawks pass to Maverick Powers was over his head and headed out of bounds for a change of possession. Jayden Casias sprinted about 20 yards, dove and kept the ball in bounds and in the Red Hawks possession, denying Durango a chance to score another goal. This was a true hustle play.”
The Red Hawks improved their season record to 1-4 overall and 1-0 in league action.
Next up for the Red Hawks will be a home contest on Tuesday, April 11, as the Grand Junction Tigers come to call. First face-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.
