The Montrose Red Hawks boys’ lacrosse team traveled south to Durango on Saturday, April 8, and shattered a four-game losing streak with a convincing 11-8 victory over the Demons.  

Red Hawks head coach Preston Weaver described what he and the other coaches saw.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?