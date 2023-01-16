The Montrose boys basketball team played host to the Palisade Bulldogs at the Fieldhouse on Friday evening and defeated the visitors by the score of 53-44 before an enthusiastic audience.
The Red Hawks jumped out to a lead of 15-9 after the initial period and then struggled in the second quarter, ending the first half of the contest with a slim 28-27 advantage.
The second half proved more to the liking of head coach Ryan Voehringer as the Red Hawks outscored Palisade 25-17 to make the final score the Red Hawks 53 and the Bulldogs 44.
Senior Jacob Hawks led all Red Hawk scorers with 17 points. Other Red Hawk contributors included senior Jake Legg with 11 points and sophomore Kaleb Ferguson with 10. Sophomore Brekin Hutto added eight points while junior Jaxon Kattner contributed six points. Gage Wareham made his only free throw for one point.
The defense stepped up in the second half to shut down the Bulldogs offense while giving the Red Hawks several second chances in the offensive zone. Ferguson led all rebounders with seven caroms which included four on the offensive glass. Hutto, Hawks and Legg contributed five, four and three rebounds to the team total.
The Red Hawks defense came up with 11 steals in the game. Jacob Hawks led the way with six thefts. The Red Hawks also turned the basketball over to the Bulldogs only seven times. The coaching staff continues to emphasize turning the ball over fewer than 10 times a game will produce a winning result.
The Red Hawks improved their season record to 9-2 overall and 1-0 in league play. The Red Hawks are 2-0 on their home court and are 7-2 on neutral sites. The Palisade Bulldogs saw their record fall to 7-6 overall.
The next game will be a road trip to take on the Glenwood Springs Demons on Tuesday, Jan. 17. First tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone