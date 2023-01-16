The Montrose boys basketball team played host to the Palisade Bulldogs at the Fieldhouse on Friday evening and defeated the visitors by the score of 53-44 before an enthusiastic audience.

The Red Hawks jumped out to a lead of 15-9 after the initial period and then struggled in the second quarter, ending the first half of the contest with a slim 28-27 advantage.



