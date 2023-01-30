The Montrose Red Hawks overcame a slow start on offense coupled with an outstanding defensive effort and defeated the Durango Demons 42-34. Each team hit a long three-point shot to open the initial period and then a tight defensive struggle took over.

The Demons led 9-7 after one period but the Red Hawks, led by three baskets by sophomore Brekin Hutto, ignited the home team to a 17-14 advantage at the halfway point.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?