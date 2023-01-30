The Montrose Red Hawks overcame a slow start on offense coupled with an outstanding defensive effort and defeated the Durango Demons 42-34. Each team hit a long three-point shot to open the initial period and then a tight defensive struggle took over.
The Demons led 9-7 after one period but the Red Hawks, led by three baskets by sophomore Brekin Hutto, ignited the home team to a 17-14 advantage at the halfway point.
The Red Hawks and the Demons battled to a virtual draw in the third period. The Hawks inched ahead in the final stanza as the Demons had to foul in order to have any opportunity to close the gap.
The Red Hawks went to the charity stripe eight times and made six of the eight to pad their lead. As an old coach once quipped, “There is no defense for a free throw.” The final score: Red Hawks 42, Demons 34.
The leading scorer for the Red Hawks was sophomore Kaleb Ferguson who, despite being at a considerable size disadvantage, moved well in the paint and poured in 14 points. Jacob Hawks and Jake Legg each chipped in eight points in the winning effort.
The Red Hawks were very effective on the offensive and defensive backboards. The team effort was led by Ferguson with seven rebounds. The team total of 20 rebounds included 16 on the defensive glass giving the Demons few chances to take more than a single shot on each offensive foray.
The team aspect of the game showed up in the assist column as the Red Hawks passed out 8 assists to other teammates. The Demons had but one assist.
“It’s always good to get the win. We just couldn’t seem to get into our offensive flow,” head coach Ryan Voehringer said. “Credit Durango. They played very well defensively. We missed some bunnies early and missed some free throws early.”
When asked about the lack of scoring the coach explained, “It’s not a mystery that we don’t shoot real well from the perimeter so we have to attack the rim and get the ball inside. We just never got into our flow. Maybe two or three possessions in the third or fourth periods we scored on back to back possessions but it was never consistent.”
Voehringer was pleased with his team’s defensive effort.
“We had a couple of breakdowns, gave up a couple 3’s but we played well. We just have a tough time scoring. Defense travels. If we keep playing great defense we give ourselves a chance to stay in every game and get ourselves some wins,” he said.
When asked about the upcoming schedule, Voehringer laid it on the line.
“We are at Central on Tuesday. They are undefeated in the league right now. They beat Durango and they beat Junction so they are 2-0 and I think they are 13-4.
"They haven’t lost since we beat them. They are really playing well. They have four outside shooters that can score. They move well and defend well and it’s a tough place to play. Second time through in league play and everybody knows what you are doing.”
First tip on Tuesday, Jan. 31 will be at 7 p.m. in Grand Junction.
