The Montrose Red Hawks boys basketball team hit the road on Saturday and journeyed east to Gypsum and took the measure of the Eagle Valley Devils by the score of 70 to 54. The Red Hawks established a comfortable lead in the first quarter and never looked back, winning by 16 points.
Eagle Valley scored the initial basket of the game for a 2-0 lead. The Devils never led again as the Red Hawks jumped out to a 21-11 advantage at the end of the first quarter. The Hawks increased their lead to 36-23 by the end of the first half.
The Red Hawks handled the Devils full court press and scored several easy layups at the offensive end. The Devils were pressured in the third quarter by the Red Hawks tight man to man press and had several steals the offense turned into easy baskets. The contest was out of reach, 55-32, heading into the final stanza.
The Devils were able to cut into the Red Hawks lead in the fourth quarter as they outscored the Red Hawks 22-15 making the final score Montrose 70, Eagle Valley 54.
The Red Hawks were led in scoring by sophomore Kaleb Ferguson who tallied 19 points. Senior Jacob Hawks scored 12 points and another sophomore, Brekin Hutto, added 11 points. Senior Jake Legg and junior Jaxon Killen each added seven points to the Red Hawks total.
Ferguson scored a double-double as he garnered 10 rebounds to complement his 19 points. Hawks and Jaxon Killen each tallied five rebounds. Junior Gage Wareham chipped in with four caroms while Hutto added three of his own.
In the shooting department the Red Hawks took only two shots from behind the three-point arc, making one. The team shot an excellent 56% from the two-point range. The Hawks stepped to the charity stripe 34 times and were successful 23 times for a decent 68% shooting from the free throw line.
The single statistic that probably will be discussed and worked on in practice this week deals with turnovers. The Red Hawks turned the ball over 20 times. Given the fact that both teams were pressing and fast breaking, ball security was a bit lacking. Run and shoot usually adds turnovers.
The Red Hawks increased their season record to 10 wins and three losses. They remain 1-0 in league action.
The Red Hawks will have two home games this week. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Fruita-Monument Wildcats will invade the Fieldhouse for a 7:30 p.m. tip. Then on Friday, Jan. 27, the Red Hawks play host to the Durango Demons with first tip at 7:30 p.m.
