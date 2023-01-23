The Montrose Red Hawks boys basketball team hit the road on Saturday and journeyed east to Gypsum and took the measure of the Eagle Valley Devils by the score of 70 to 54. The Red Hawks established a comfortable lead in the first quarter and never looked back, winning by 16 points.

Eagle Valley scored the initial basket of the game for a 2-0 lead. The Devils never led again as the Red Hawks jumped out to a 21-11 advantage at the end of the first quarter. The Hawks increased their lead to 36-23 by the end of the first half.



