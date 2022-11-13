Alonzo Leiba (15) and other teammates surround senior running back Torrie Eckerman (10) to celebrate against Pueblo West at home earlier this season. The Montrose Red Hawks won their first playoff game Friday in comeback fashion.
With 6:39 remaining in the third quarter, the Montrose Red Hawks found themselves in a deep playoff hole, trailing 43-27 after giving up two long passes for touchdowns to the Golden Demons. The Demons had the momentum, but the final 16 minutes proved otherwise.
But, back to basics and the beginning of the fireworks. The Red Hawks lost the coin toss and received the opening kickoff. On the second play from scrimmage, Blake Griffin took a handoff and streaked 60 yards to put the Red Hawks on the scoreboard, 7-0.
The Demons, showing speed and determination, drove 73 yard in eight plays with quarterback Jazel Riley IV scoring from 6 yards out. The PAT was good, making the score 7-7.
The Red Hawks moved the ball from their 23-yard line to the Demons 25 before turning the ball over to the Demons on downs. Golden then drove 57 yards in 14 plays and kicked a 28-yard field goal to lead 10-7
The Hawks returned the kickoff to their own 35-yard line. The Red Hawks broke a long run deep into Golden territory, and Griffin ran 5 yards for the go ahead touchdown. The PAT was missed and the Hawks led 13-10.
The Demons took over and on third down the Red Hawks Austin Zimmer intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards for a defensive touchdown. The extra point was missed, leaving the score 19-10 in favor the Red Hawks.
The Montrose defense stopped a Golden offensive drive at their 49-yard line and forced a punt. The Red Hawks turned this into points as they drove 83 yards and Griffin ran 9 yards for the score. Torrie Eckerman successfully ran for a two point conversion. The score: Red Hawks 27, Golden 10.
The Demons after a long run by Luc Chevalier were in business at the Red Hawks 10 yard line. Chevalier then raced the final 10 yards for the score. The PAT was no good and the Demons cut the margin to 27-16.
The Red Hawks could not move the football and turned it over on downs at their own 44-yard line. The Demons scored in 4 plays and made the conversion to narrow the Red Hawks lead to 4 points, 27-23 at the half.
The Demons received the second half kickoff and moved 74 yards in six plays to retake the lead, 30-27.
The Red Hawks put together a long drive from their 20-yard line to the Demons 14-yard line. The drive consumed 8 minutes and 13 seconds but resulted in no points as the Hawks failed to pick up a first down on a 4th-and-1 attempt that was shut down by a Golden defensive stand.
The Demons then held the football for almost 6 minutes and scored on another 25-yard touchdown pass by Jazel Riley IV to make the score 37-27 in favor of the visitors.
The Red Hawks offense seemed to stall and turned the football over to the Demons on downs. It took Golden only two plays to score and Luc Chevalier streaked 39 yards around the right end to score. The Hawks blocked the PAT and the score showed at 43-27 advantage for the Demons.
The Red Hawks began their journey back from the land of the dead with 6:39 left in the fourth quarter. The offensive line blew huge holes in the Demons defense and Torrie Eckerman ran 4 yards for the score. The PAT failed and the Red Hawks saw the Demon’s lead shrink to 10 points, 43-33.
The defense forced a 3 and out and the Demons punted. On the next offensive series Red Hawks quarterback Gage Wareham fired a long pass to Alonzo Leyba for a 74-yard touchdown strike. The PAT was no good and the Red Hawks cut the lead to 43-39 in favor of the Demons.
With 3:15 remaining in the game the Red Hawks attempted an on-side kick which was successful giving the Red Hawks possession at the 50-yard line. The Hawks used 3:02 of the time left, and Griffin scored with from the 5-yard line with 13 seconds left on the clock. Torrie Eckerman converted on a 2-point try making the final score Red Hawks 47, the Golden Demons 43.
The victory allows the Red Hawks to move forward into the quarter finals of the 4A championships. They will travel to Loveland next week in their attempt to remain alive and relevant as the tournament moves toward crowning a 4A champion in a couple of weeks hence at Bronco’s stadium.
The Red Hawks proved they could turn adversity to their advantage and play from behind and win. The Montrose coaching staff has been drilling the old Yogi Berra adage, “It ain’t over til it’s over” into the team. When the clock ran out on Friday night, it was over and the Red Hawks prevailed 47-43.
In other 4A action, Palmer Ridge defeated Skyline 44-7 and awaits the winner of Fruita-Monument/Vista Ridge being played on Saturday. Also on Saturday Windsor visits Broomfield and will take on Heritage. Ponderosa will host Erie to round out the quarterfinals.
