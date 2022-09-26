red hawks football

The Red Hawks' Jaxon Killen (16) attempts to block an opponent on Aug. 26 during the home game against Palmer Ridge. Since that game, MHS has improved to 3-2 and is ranked in the CHSAA top 10. The Red Hawks have home action against Grand Junction Central next Friday.

 (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)

The Montrose Red Hawks traveled to Parker and took the measure of the Lutheran Lions, previously ranked No. 1 in the CHSAA 3A football classification by the score of 42-26.

The Montrose victory improves the team’s record to 3-2 while Lutheran fell to 3-2.



