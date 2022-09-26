The Montrose Red Hawks traveled to Parker and took the measure of the Lutheran Lions, previously ranked No. 1 in the CHSAA 3A football classification by the score of 42-26.
The Montrose victory improves the team’s record to 3-2 while Lutheran fell to 3-2.
Speed and quickness were the hallmarks of the Lions as they took the opening kickoff and marched 80 yards in just six plays to lead 7-0. The west coast spread offense, no huddle, and a minimum of time between plays caught the Red Hawk defense off guard.
The Red Hawks offense, slow and steady, eventually prevailed. The visitors then marched 65 yards in 10 plays with Torrie Eckerman taking a pitch-out and scoring from 4 yards out to tie the score at 7-7.
The Lions came roaring back with the aid of two Montrose penalties to move 80 yards in seven plays, scoring on a 55-yard touchdown sprint to lead 14-7. The Red Hawks opened the second quarter by driving the length of the field, Blake Griffin scoring from 3 yards out to knot the score 14-14.
Lutheran then moved the ball from their 20-yard line to the Montrose 1. The Lions fumbled, attempting to score, and the Red Hawks recovered at their own 4. The Hawks drove 96 yards in six plays, Griffin scoring from 32 yards out to make the score 21-14.
The Lions were unable to move the football and had to punt. The Red Hawks blocked the punt and recovered the ball at the Lions 26-yard line. After one rushing attempt, Blake Griffin scored on a 22-yard gallop to advance the score to 28-14.
With approximately three minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Lions marched the length of the field in a penalty-filled drive culminating in a touchdown with 26 seconds remaining on the clock. The Hawks blocked the extra point, making the halftime score 28-20.
The Red Hawks opened the second half by returning the kickoff to the 39-yard line. Quarterback Gage Wareham, on the first play from scrimmage, pitched the ball to Austin Zimmer, who ran 61 yards for a touchdown, making the score 35-20 with only 12 seconds played in the third quarter.
More bad luck befell the Lions as they fumbled on their second play from scrimmage and the Hawks recovered at the Lions’ 32. The Red Hawks were unable to take advantage of the recovered fumble and turned the ball back to the Lions at their 27-yard line.
The Lions embarked on another penalty-filled drive that moved the football all the way to the Red Hawks 15-yard line. Five penalties in the Red Hawks secondary assisted the Lions as they moved near the goal line. The drive finally ended with four incomplete passes, turning over the ball on downs at the Montrose 15.
Both teams had possessions that resulted in turning the football over without any scoring damage. The Red Hawks were unable to advance the ball and ended up punting to the Lions. The Lions moved the ball into Red Hawk territory but turned the ball over on downs after an incomplete pass.
The Red Hawks then drove the length of the field as Griffin broke loose for a 58-yard scamper to the Lions’ 11-yard line. After Wareham nearly scored on a keeper, Griffin scored his fourth touchdown of the contest, running the ball into the end zone from 1 yard out, making the score 42-20
The Lions, with about seven minutes remaining in the game, drove 80 yards as fullback Brian Kenner scored from 10 yards out. The PAT was no good, and the Lions went for two points, making the final score 42-26. The Red Hawks ran out the clock to preserve a hard-fought road victory.
Griffin scored four times and ran the ball for (unofficially) 190 yards on 16 carries. The offense amassed more than 400 yards. The defense rose up and shut down the lightning fast Lions offense, forcing turnovers on on downs a couple of times as well as blocking a punt and an extra point.
One of the features of the win over the Lions was the deadly accuracy of place kicking senior Sandier Gaxiola Leyva, who converted all six points after touchdown, thus forcing the Lions, who missed a couple of extra points, to go for two points unsuccessfully late in the game.
The Lions were forced to attempt an onside kick late in the contest. Red Hawks special teams were up to the challenge when junior Jaxon Killen recovered, keeping the Lions at bay.
Next up for the Red Hawks is a home contest as the Grand Junction Central Warriors come to Montrose. This game has been moved from Friday, Sept. 30 to Thursday, Sept. 29. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.