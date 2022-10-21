The road-weary Montrose Red Hawks traveled to the Colorado Springs area on Thursday and defeated the Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 46-31 in a game that was a bit closer than the final score indicated. Both teams moved the football up and down the field but it was the Red Hawks defense that stepped up to secure the victory.

Montrose took the opening kickoff and ran it out to the 49-yard line. The Red Hawks went 51 yards in four plays as Torrie Eckerman ran 30 yards for the touchdown. The PAT, kicked by Zach Motley, was good making the score 7-0.



