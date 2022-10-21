Gage Wareham, quarterback for the Montrose Red Hawks, calls a play during their game against the Palisade Bulldogs on Sept. 16. The Red Hawks' most recent win came in Colorado Springs against Mesa Ridge.
(Gunnison Clamp/Special to the MDP)
Gage Wareham, Montrose Red Hawks quarterback lines up behind the center.
The road-weary Montrose Red Hawks traveled to the Colorado Springs area on Thursday and defeated the Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 46-31 in a game that was a bit closer than the final score indicated. Both teams moved the football up and down the field but it was the Red Hawks defense that stepped up to secure the victory.
Montrose took the opening kickoff and ran it out to the 49-yard line. The Red Hawks went 51 yards in four plays as Torrie Eckerman ran 30 yards for the touchdown. The PAT, kicked by Zach Motley, was good making the score 7-0.
Mesa Ridge answered almost immediately as they moved 83 yards in 9 plays as Isaiah Jones sprinted 10 yards to pull within one point of the Red Hawks. Points after touchdowns became important immediately as the Grizzlies attempted to go for 2 points but failed, making the score 7-6 in the Red Hawks favor.
The Red Hawks moved 65 yards on their next possession and Blake Griffin fought his way into the end zone from 3 yards out to make the score 14-6.
Mesa Ridge, in the closing moments of the first quarter, drove from their own 35 yard line to the Red Hawks 35 yard line where the drive stalled and the Red Hawks took over when a fourth down pass fell incomplete.
The opening play of the second quarter saw Eckerman on a double reverse pitchout scored from 70 yards out on the first play from scrimmage to start the second quarter. The PAT was good and made the score 21-6.
The Grizzlies covered a Red Hawk on side kick-off attempt and move 61 yards as Trevor Salas scored on a 5-yard run. The 2 point again was no good, making the score 21-12.
The Red Hawks took over at their own 40-yard line and commenced to move 46 yards on a dozen plays, only to see their drive end at the Grizzlies 14-yard line with a lost fumble. Mesa Ridge then returned the favor by fumbling on their third play as the Red Hawks recovered at the Mesa Ridge 20.
It took the Red Hawks only five plays to score again. Quarterback Gage Wareham tossed a 6-yard scoring pass to Griffin. The PAT advanced the score to 28-12 as the first half came to a close.
The Grizzlies opened the second half with a eight play drive that covered 72 yards and ended with a 20 yard scoring pass to Avant Wright for the TD. The PAT was successful to make the score 28-19 in favor of the Hawks.
Montrose then moved 80 yards with Griffin and Eckerman doing the heavy lifting. Eckerman ended the drive with a 33 yard touchdown run. The PAT failed making the score 34-19
Mesa Ridge then scored almost immediately going 52 yards in two plays with Carver Cheeks scoring on a 35 yard pass play. The Grizzlies two point conversion failed once again making the score 34-25.
Good fortune aided the Grizzlies as the Red Hawks lost a fumble on the first play from scrimmage at their own 26 yard line. The Hawks defense rose up and forced the Grizzlies to turn the ball over on downs at their 35 yard line.
The opportunistic Red Hawks then marched 79 yards, the critical play a 33-yard completion from Wareham to Alonzo Leyba to the Grizzlies 4-yard line. Griffin motored into the end zone for the touchdown. The 2-point conversion try was fumbled and no good. The score 40-25
The Grizzlies continued to answer the Red Hawks scoring drives and scored on a dramatic 65-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Widic. Again the 2-point PAT attempt was no good advancing the score to 40-31 in favor of the Hawks.
The Red Hawks final score came with about five minutes remaining in the game. Blake Griffin returned the kick-off 57 yards to put the Red Hawks in good field position. The six-play drive ended with Griffin scoring from 2 yards out. The PAT was not good. Score 46-31.
Each team had one last possession but neither threatened to score again, making the final score 46-31. The Red Hawks advanced their overall record to 7-2 and 3-0 in league play
Unofficial statistics showed the Red Hawks over 400 yards of total offense. Torrie Eckerman scored three touchdowns, Blake Griffin also scored four times including a pass reception for a TD from Wareham. Griffin (unofficially) carried the ball 24 times for 157 yards while Eckerman carried 10 times for 178 yards.
Up next a visit from the Cyclones of Pueblo West on Friday, Oct. 28 at the stadium in Montrose. A victory over the Cyclones will guarantee the league championship for the Red Hawks. The kick-off is scheduled for 6 p,m.
