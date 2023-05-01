The Montrose Red Hawks boys’ swim team dominated the District 51 swimming
competition on Saturday, April 29, racking up 144 points, outdistancing the
Glenwood Springs swimmers 132 points and the District 51 boys’ team with 24
points. The Red Hawks continued to win events and break records as they prepare for the state meet later in May.
The 200-yard medley relay was captured by the Red Hawks team of senior Alex
Radovich, senior Lucas Motley, sophomore Barnabas Algacs and junior Zeke
Waxler. Their winning time of 1:46.97 seconds smashed the state qualifying time
by more than 13 seconds. The Red Hawks also took third with freshman Nate Waxler, sophomore Benedek Algacs, senior Alex Hattler and junior Hunter Barton posting a time of 1:55.77 seconds, also breaking the state qualifying time.
Glenwood Springs took the three top places in the 200-yard freestyle. Red Hawks sophomore Aidan Jackman finished in fourth position with a time of 2:18.53 seconds. His teammate, junior Landon Farley, placed fifth.
The Red Hawks senior Alex Radovich took first place in the 50-yard freestyle,
posting a winning time of 23.44 seconds. Junior Zeke Waxler took fifth place,
while junior Hunter Barton and senior Alex Hattler finished in the top ten.
Senior Gabe Woodland continued his strangle hold on the diving competition as he won the event scoring 147.90 points.
The 100-yard butterfly was won by Connor Cooley of Glenwood Springs. Red
Hawks Alex Hattler and Barnabas Algacs finished second and third in the
competition.
The Montrose Red Hawks took the top three positions in the 100-yard freestyle
event. Senior Lucas Motley eclipsed the state qualifying time of 48.80 seconds.
Benedek Algacs and Zeke Waxler took second and third.
Red Hawk senior Tyler Graves captured the 500-yard freestyle event posting a
winning time of 5:58.47 seconds. His teammate, sophomore Gabriel Fleetwood,
finished in fourth place.
The 200-yard freestyle relay saw the Red Hawks take first and third place in this
competition. The team of Benedek Algacs, Radovich, Waxler and Motley broke the state qualifying time posting a winning time of 1:33.83 seconds, a fulll 10 seconds faster that the state qualifying time. The Red Hawks Barnabas Algacs, Barton, Ryan Nichols and Hattler took third place.
The 100-yard backstroke saw two Red Hawks finish first and second. Alex
Radovich won the event with a time of 1:03.88 seconds, while Nate Waxler took
the second place ribbon.
The 100-yard breaststroke saw another qualifying time broken and another Red
Hawks swimmer on top of the leaderboard. Motley posted a time of 1:01.41 seconds, while teammate Algacs took third.
The final event of the meet, the 400-yard freestyle relay, saw the Glenwood
Springs Demons take the top three positions. The Red Hawks team of Waxler,
Farley, Nichols and Graves finished in fourth place with a time of 4:07.06 seconds.
The Red Hawks will travel to the Western Slope League Championships next
as the team gears up for the state meet later in May.