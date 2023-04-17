The Montrose Red Hawks boys’ track team overwhelmed the competition at the Phil Wertman Invitational track meet in Grand Junction April 14, while the Red Hawks girls’ track team finished a respectable third place behind Fruita-Monument and Cedaredge.
The Red Hawks boys’ team defeated all ten schools in the competition. The point total for the Red Hawks was 181.50. The second place Grand Junction Tigers scored 116 points, while third place Fruita-Monument tallied 83 points.
The Fruita-Monument girls’ team amassed 127 points, while second place Cedaredge scored 92 points. The Red Hawks placed third with a total of 92 points.
The Red Hawks took second and third place in the boys’ 100-meter dash; vthe winner was Zander Cruzan of Montezuma-Cortez High School with a time of 10.78 seconds. Red Hawks senior Amaris Mora posted a time of 11.06 seconds for second place and junior Alonzo Leiba finished third, with a time of 11:25 seconds.
Cruzan of Montezuma-Cortez was a double winner, as he also won the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.66 seconds. The Red Hawks’ Amaris Mora posted a time of 22.42 seconds for second place.
The boys’ 400-meter run saw three Red Hawks take the top four places. Alonzo Leiba won the event with a time of 52.41 seconds. Junior Zack Browning was second and junior Zack McGee finished fourth.
Red Hawks senior Jonas Graff was the winner in the 800-meter run with a posted time of 2:01.07 seconds. Junior Elijah Echols finished third and senior Zack Morris finished fifth.
The long races saw the Red Hawks give great efforts, but finished out of contention. Senior Mekhi Mangrum placed fifth in the 1600-meter run, while freshman Vash Veatch placed third in the boys 3200-meter race.
The hurdle races saw junior Jaxon Killen of Montrose place fourth in the 110-meter hurdles and place third in the 300-meter hurdles. Junior Dylan Jesson placed in the top ten is both races.
The Red Hawks did well in the relay races. The boys’ 4x100 team won the event, posting a time of 42.92 seconds, which set a new school record for the second time in two weeks. The team is composed of Austin Zimmer, Alonzo Leiba, Junior Rodriguez and Amaris Mora.
The boys’ 4x200-meter relay saw the Red Hawks finish in sixth place. The 4x400 meter relay saw the Red Hawks take third place posting a time of 3:41.08 seconds. (Bohdan Walchle, Dylan Jessop, Zeke McGee, Zack Browning)
The boys’ 4x800 meter relay team won the event with a time of 8:21.87 seconds and moved from eighth place to third place in Class 4A. Team members are Bohdan Walchle, Zack Morris, Elijah Echols and Jonas Graff.
In the field events Red Hawks senior Will Taylor placed fourth in the high jump with a height of 5-08.00. The Red Hawks’ Dylan Jessop placed second in the triple jump competition with a leap of 43:01.25 feet.
The boys’ discus throw saw four Red Hawks place in the top five. Junior Trevor Hill won the competition with a throw of 155-05.00 feet, sophomore Andreas Distel placed second, junior Jericho Tosi placed third and junior Bo Foster ended up in fifth position.
The shot put competition was won by William Wharton of Grand Junction High School. The Red Hawks’ Hill, Tosi and Foster placed second, third and fifth in the final standings.
The Red Hawks girls’ runners drew first blood with a second place finish in the 200-meter dash as junior Sarah McGarry posted a second place time of 26.78 seconds. Freshman Kendall Johnson finished sixth.
The girls’ 100-meter hurdles went to Grand Junction High School. The Red Hawks junior Madison Lucero finished in third place. Junior Haven Johnson finished in the top ten.
The girls’ 300-meter hurdles saw the Red Hawks’ Lucero outdistance the field and win the race with a posted time of 51.13 seconds. Johnson finished in fifth place.
The girls’ 4x100-meter relay was won by the Red Hawks with a time of 57.84 seconds. This team consisted of Alacrity Combs, Talia Alvord, Kendall Johnson and Sarah McGarry.
The girls’ 800-meter sprint medley saw the Red Hawks pull away and win with a posted time of 1:55.78 seconds. Team members are Righter, Alvord, McGarry and Lucero.
In the field events the Red Hawks’ Sarah McGarry won the long jump with a lead of 16:11.75 inches. Teammate Brooke Williams placed second with a distance of 16:01.75 inches.
Sophomore Sienna Mora placed fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 29 feet, 10 inches. The Red Hawks had no high finishers in either the discus throw or the shot put heave.
The next action for the Red Hawk tracksters will be a road trip to Coal Ridge High School on Friday, April 21, with the initial competition beginning at 9 a.m.
