The Montrose Red Hawks boys’ track team overwhelmed the competition at the Phil Wertman Invitational track meet in Grand Junction April 14, while the Red Hawks girls’ track team finished a respectable third place behind Fruita-Monument and Cedaredge.

The Red Hawks boys’ team defeated all ten schools in the competition. The point total for the Red Hawks was 181.50. The second place Grand Junction Tigers scored 116 points, while third place Fruita-Monument tallied 83 points.



