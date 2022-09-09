The Montrose Red Hawks hosted the Battle Mountain Huskies on Saturday, Sept. 3 and the visitors took home a hard fought 5-2 victory.
The win advanced the Huskies record to 1-1-1 in league play and 3-2-1 in overall action. The Red Hawks are 0-1 in league play and 1-2 overall.
The first half was a scoreless draw 0-0 as neither team could dent the opponents defense. The Red Hawks held the territorial advantage throughout the contest as they peppered the Huskies keeper throughout the contest.
The Huskies scored five goals in the second half of action, while the Red Hawks could manage two scores. The Red Hawks took a total of 26 shots in the game and put 10 shots on goal but could not get a shot past sophomore goalkeeper Eddie Alvarez.
Red Hawks senior goalkeeper Tristin Bibber was the victim of several odd-man rushes and ended up surrendering five unanswered goals for the Huskies.
The Red Hawks took advantage of seven corner kicks to five for the Huskies. The Huskies were called for six fouls compared with a dozen called against the Red Hawks.
Ben Silverberg and Christopher Gonzalez-Muniz led the Hawks in shots attempted with four each. Gonzalez-Muniz put three of his shots on the goal, while Silverberg had one shot on goal.
The Red Hawks traveled to Canon City on Friday, Sept. 9, to play the Tigers. The Tigers currently stand at 0-2 overall and have not yet played a league game.
