The Montrose Red Hawks played host to the Basalt Longhorns on a rainy Tuesday afternoon, held a lead in both games, only to fall 4-3 in the first game and 5-4 in the nightcap.
The Hawks put a base on balls and two sharp singles by Baeli Minerich and Abby English to take a 2-0 lead after one inning. The Red Hawks plated another run in the third inning on base hits by Andie Blowers and Callie Faulk to extend the lead to 3-0.
The Longhorns came to life in the top of the fourth inning as Zaida Leslie and Kiera Larson stroked singles to put two runners in scoring position. Corey Bollock then followed with a long home run over the left field fence to plate 3 runs and tie the game.
The seventh inning proved critical as the Longhorns used a fielder’s choice and a base hit to score the tie-breaking run to lead 4-3. The Red Hawks managed two base hits but a pop up to the pitcher and two fielder’s choice outs ended the Red Hawks hopes.
The second game saw the Longhorns score a run on two hits in the first inning. The Red Hawks responded with four runs of their own with two singles followed by a towering home run off the bat of Abby England to take a 4-1 lead.
The Longhorns scored two runs in the third inning and added two more in the fourth frame to lead 5-4. The Red Hawks were unable to put anything together in their half of the third and fourth innings and ended up losing 5-4.
The Basalt Longhorns had seven hits in the second game while the Red Hawks could manage only four. The home team led in both games but were unable to hold that lead as the Longhorns scored late in both contests.
The two losses drop the Red Hawks record to 5-11 overall and 2-5 in league action. The Longhorns improved their record to 8-4 overall and 5-3 in league play.
Next up for the Red Hawks a doubleheader at the Huskies of Eagle Valley on Saturday, Sept. 24. First pitch is scheduled for high noon.
