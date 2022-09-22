The Montrose Red Hawks played host to the Basalt Longhorns on a rainy Tuesday afternoon, held a lead in both games, only to fall 4-3 in the first game and 5-4 in the nightcap.

The Hawks put a base on balls and two sharp singles by Baeli Minerich and Abby English to take a 2-0 lead after one inning. The Red Hawks plated another run in the third inning on base hits by Andie Blowers and Callie Faulk to extend the lead to 3-0.



