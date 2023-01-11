The Montrose Red Hawks girls basketball team played the Warriors of Grand Junction Central High School basket for basket through the first three quarters of their game at the Fieldhouse before being outscored 22 to 10 in the final stanza. The Warriors had too much offensive firepower late in the contest and defeated the Red Hawks 46 to 38.

The Red Hawks led after the first quarter 10-7, and maintained a 2 point advantage at the half, 17 to 15. The locals pushed their advantage to 4 points after 3 periods, but were unable to stay with the Warriors down the stretch, ultimately losing 46 to 38.



