The Montrose Red Hawks girls basketball team played the Warriors of Grand Junction Central High School basket for basket through the first three quarters of their game at the Fieldhouse before being outscored 22 to 10 in the final stanza. The Warriors had too much offensive firepower late in the contest and defeated the Red Hawks 46 to 38.
The Red Hawks led after the first quarter 10-7, and maintained a 2 point advantage at the half, 17 to 15. The locals pushed their advantage to 4 points after 3 periods, but were unable to stay with the Warriors down the stretch, ultimately losing 46 to 38.
Senior Bryar Moss led all Red Hawks scorers as she drained four 3-point baskets, including two 3-pointers in the crucial fourth quarter. Freshman Mayce Oberg was also in double figures netting 10 points. Maggie Legg added 8 points and Haven Johnson and Taygen Rocco each chipped in with 4 points.
The Warriors went to the free throw line 18 times in the contest, making 10. The Red Hawks ended up at the charity stripe only seven times in the game, and were successful four times. All five Red Hawk starters hit the scoring column, while nine Warriors scored to secure their victory.
The Red Hawks record now stands at 0-1 in league action and eight wins and two losses overall. The Warriors earned their first league victory and increased their overall season record to 7-5.
Up next for the Red Hawks will be a visit from the Palisade Bulldogs on Friday evening at the Fieldhouse.
