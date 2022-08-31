The Montrose Red Hawks learned early in the season that it’s difficult to win on the road. The Hawks dropped their second match of the season to the Bulldogs 3-1 on Tuesday.
The Red Hawks won the opening game of the match by the score of 25-19. The Bulldogs then won the next three games by the scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-20. The Bulldogs advanced their early season record to 2-0 while the Red Hawks record dipped to 0-2.
Montrose coach Shane Forrest said after the game she felt her team performed better yesterday than in its first match with Delta.
Against Palisade, a more experienced team that went to state last year, the Red Hawks saw some areas for improvement as well as some bright spots to grow on. But the effort is there, as was evident in some of the longer rallies of the match.
“We’re still focused on our growing pains and figuring out roles and leadership,” Forrest said.
The Hawks came out strong and won the first game of the match 25-19.
But it was tough going from there, as serving errors plagued the young team.
“I think we had 20 serving errors in all, which is a lot,” Forrest said. “As far as confidence, I think this team struggles a little bit and when we get behind, we struggle.”
The Red Hawks will need to improve its ability to overcome and persevere, she said.
The Bulldogs assumed control of the match winning the second game 25-19, which started when they jumped out to a big lead.
“We fought back pretty hard to get to 19 points,” Forrest said. “The team fought very hard but just couldn’t get over that hump and just believe in ourselves, I think.”
Forrest noted the the strong play of several team members and explained there are often minute differences between winning and losing. “The sport of volleyball is a game of inches. There is a fine line between an ace and an error,” she said.
Lesly Corrales and Sarah Imus were commended for a strong service game. Brooke Williams was applauded by her coach for having big blocks in the match. Forrest said they are now moving Williams to the middle.
The season continues with Battle Mountain invading the Montrose Gymnasium for the first home contest of the young season. The junior varsity game begins at 1 p.m., and the varsity tips at 2 p.m.
