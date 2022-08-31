Purchase Access

The Montrose Red Hawks learned early in the season that it’s difficult to win on the road. The Hawks dropped their second match of the season to the Bulldogs 3-1 on Tuesday.

The Red Hawks won the opening game of the match by the score of 25-19. The Bulldogs then won the next three games by the scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-20. The Bulldogs advanced their early season record to 2-0 while the Red Hawks record dipped to 0-2.



