Montrose High School senior golfer Liam Beshoar follows his tee shot on Cobble Creek’s fifth hole, a par 3, during the Red Hawk Invitational Thursday at Cobble Creek. Beshoar shot one-over-par 73. Teammate Connor Bell (81) looks on.
(Stephen Woody/Special to the MDP)
Kyden Adams, a junior on the MHS golf team, scored 75 Thursday at Cobble Creek.
Coach Steve Skiff’s Montrose High School golf team bounced back from a disappointing fifth place Monday in Grand Junction, by winning second place Thursday at the Red Hawk Invitational at Cobble Creek. Earlier this week, his team turned in a 230 card at Grand Junction. Thursday, it was trimmed to 217 and two shots back of the tournament winner, Grand Junction Tigers, 215. Montezuma Cortez was third with 221.
“I challenged them in practice this week. We had a good practice Tuesday and told them they weren’t a 230 team,” said Skiff Thursday evening. “We needed to refocus. We’ve played in so many tournaments this season. We focused on shot-by-shot and not to let one mistake turn into two.”
Taylor Plewe, a Cortez senior, won medalist honors with a six-under-par 66 on the Cobble course. Two Grand Junction golfers, Ky Korte, a sophomore shot two-under 70; his teammate Hunter Simmons was one-under 71.
Leading Montrose was senior Jake Legg who also shot a one-under par 71, his best round of the season. “He (Legg) played an excellent tournament,” added Skiff. “It was his last home tournament. He showed real leadership out there.”
Junior Noah Richmond came in at even-par 72, for fifth place. Senior Liam Beshoar had his best tournament of the season with a 73. Caleb Caskey, shot 74. Kyden Adams 75, and Caleb Freeman, 78. All are juniors.
Other scoring included: Connor Bell (81), Rocco Manuel (81), Jack Flower (90), Brandon Blacker (96), Micah Nicols (99), Benjanmin Leu (99), Jake Butler (107), Carson Swallow (116).
The second Red Hawk team scored a 232, good enough for fifth place. “It shows how much depth we have as a team,” said Skiff. “And about how good golf is in Montrose with so many others coming out to practice and play, year after year.” A third Red Hawks team played Thursday. There were 14 teams competing in the tournament.
Come Monday, there will be two Red Hawks teams in competition, each going in different directions. The varsity will be in Durango at the Hillcrest Golf Club; the second team in Grand Junction at Tiaro Rada Golf Club.
