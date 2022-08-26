Purchase Access

Coach Steve Skiff’s Montrose High School golf team bounced back from a disappointing fifth place Monday in Grand Junction, by winning second place Thursday at the Red Hawk Invitational at Cobble Creek. Earlier this week, his team turned in a 230 card at Grand Junction. Thursday, it was trimmed to 217 and two shots back of the tournament winner, Grand Junction Tigers, 215. Montezuma Cortez was third with 221.

“I challenged them in practice this week. We had a good practice Tuesday and told them they weren’t a 230 team,” said Skiff Thursday evening. “We needed to refocus. We’ve played in so many tournaments this season. We focused on shot-by-shot and not to let one mistake turn into two.”



