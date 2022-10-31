On a cold and windy night the Montrose Red Hawks played for and won their 4A league title defeating the Pueblo West Cyclones 35-28 in a hard-fought game that saw the Red Hawks come from behind to take the title. The Red Hawks have now won eight games in a row and finished their regular season at 8-2 while the Cyclones finished up at 6-4.

The Cyclones won the toss and took the football. The Red Hawk defense forced a fourth-down punt which allowed the Red Hawks to score the first touchdown of the game, moving 45 yards in just seven plays, with Robbie Eckerman diving into the end zone from a yard out. The PAT was missed and the Red Hawks led 6-0.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?