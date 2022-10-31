Alonzo Leiba (15) and other teammates surround senior running back Torrie Eckerman (10) to celebrate against Pueblo West on Friday at home. The Montrose Red Hawks secured the Southwest League title in the 35-28 win.
(Samantha Ross/SRActionShots)
Senior defensive back Amaris Mora (7) takes down Pueblo West sophomore Brock Keck (11) during action Friday.
On a cold and windy night the Montrose Red Hawks played for and won their 4A league title defeating the Pueblo West Cyclones 35-28 in a hard-fought game that saw the Red Hawks come from behind to take the title. The Red Hawks have now won eight games in a row and finished their regular season at 8-2 while the Cyclones finished up at 6-4.
The Cyclones won the toss and took the football. The Red Hawk defense forced a fourth-down punt which allowed the Red Hawks to score the first touchdown of the game, moving 45 yards in just seven plays, with Robbie Eckerman diving into the end zone from a yard out. The PAT was missed and the Red Hawks led 6-0.
Pueblo West then sustained a long 15-play drive that ended at the Red Hawks 15-yard line. Brendon Goodrich lined up for a 27-yard field goal but the Cyclones were penalized 5 yards for illegal motion. The field goal attempt then came from the 32-yard line and the kick bounced off the goal post and was not good as the Red Hawks preserved their 6-0 lead.
The home team took over at their 20-yard line and were unable to move the football as they had two critical penalties that shut down the drive. The Hawks punted on fourth down at their own 40-yard line.
The Cyclones then drove 67 yards in eight plays to score on a 21-yard pass play to Brock Keck from quarterback Gavin Lockett. The PAT was good, and the Cyclones took the lead by the score of 7-6.
The Red Hawks then went on a scoring drive of their own going 42 yards in 8 plays with running back Blake Griffin carrying the ball the final 14 yards for the touchdown. The Hawks went for a 2-point conversion but the play was unsuccessful leaving the score 12-7 in favor the Red Hawks.
But not for long. The Cyclones ran the kickoff back 55 yards to the Red Hawks 30- yard line. On the second play from scrimmage Lockett threw an 18-yard strike to Titus White as the Cyclones took the lead 14-12.
The Red Hawks, down 14-12, received the second half kickoff and moved it to their 40-yard line. The fumble bug bit the Red Hawks hard, and the Cyclones pounced on the fumble at their own 48-yard line. The Cyclones were unable to score and turned the ball over on downs to the Red Hawks at the 21-yard line.
The Red Hawks took over and were not to be denied as they drove the football 78 yards in seven plays with Griffin rumbling 22 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. The 2-point conversion attempt was also good and the Red Hawks led 20-14.
The ball changed hands a couple of times in the third quarter with no scoreboard damage done until around the three-minute mark when the Cyclones drove 45 yards and scored on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Lockett to Titus White. The PAT made the score 21-20 in favor of the Cyclones with time running down in the third quarter.
Many fireworks went off for both sides in the fourth quarter. The Red Hawks scored first with Austin Zimmer racing 39 yards for a touchdown. Griffin then ran the 2-point conversion into the end zone, making the score Red Hawks 28, Cyclones 21.
On the next Cyclones drive the defense stepped up as the Red Hawk defenders bent but did not break. On second-and-5 at the Red Hawks 29-yard line, Lockett fired a bullet toward the end zone, but the ball was intercepted by Zimmer at the 3, ending the Cyclones scoring threat.
The Red Hawks did not waste this opportunity and drove 97 yards, Zimmer scoring his second touchdown, running 30 yards for the score. The PAT was good and the Red Hawks led 35-21.
Pueblo West was not done yet. The final four minutes of the game saw the Cyclones move 70 yards and score on a 9-yard pass to Donovan Robinson with just over 2 minutes remaining in the contest. The touchdown and PAT made the score Red Hawks 35, Cyclones 28.
The Cyclones attempted an onside kick, and possession was in doubt for several moments as the officials dug to the bottom of the pile. The ball ended up in the hands of Dmarion Lopez of the Red Hawks.
The final minutes of the game seemingly took an eternity as the Cyclones used their time outs and the Red Hawks used every second of the play clock to finally run out the last hope of the Cyclones. Final score: Red Hawks 35, Cyclones 28.
The Red Hawks clinched the 4A league title with a 4-0 league mark. This was a special night as 17 Montrose Red Hawk seniors played their last regular season game at the Montrose stadium. Players and parents were honored with recognition and flowers prior to the contest.
The football gods now take over the playoff process. The top eight teams in 4A will receive a bye in round one, while the sixteen teams ranked from No. 9 to No. 24 will play off. Teams No. 9 through No. 16 will host a playoff game, and then the top seeds will join the fray until a 4A champion is decided with the championship game played in Denver at Empower Field at Mile High, four weeks from now.
The Red Hawks are currently ranked fifth in 4A, and the victory will in all likelihood keep them in the top eight, which means a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Coach Mertens suggested his Red Hawks are ready for any and all comers, home or away, good or bad weather: bring 'em on.
