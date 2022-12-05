The Red Hawks girls’ basketball team got off to a solid start this season winning two games and losing one at the Wolf Creek Classic held in Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
The Red Hawks were no match for the 5A Rocky Mountain Lobo’s from Fort Collins dropping their opener by a 55-30 score. The Lobo’s jumped out to a 14-7 advantage after one period of play and never looked back.
The Red Hawks were led in scoring by Bryar Moss with 9 points. She was followed by Haven Johnson and Mayce Oberg with 6 and 5 points respectively.
The Red Hawks shot only 24% from the floor and the team was 0-for-6 from behind the three point line. The Hawks grabbed 23 rebounds including 8 on the offensive board. The Hawks committed 24 turnovers which was most difficult to overcome.
The Pagosa Springs Pirates were the Red Hawks second opponent in the Classic. Montrose jumped out to a 10-3 lead after one period and widened the margin throughout the contest, winning 34-25.
Taygen Rocco led all scorers with 9 points. She was followed by Maggie Legg and Bryar Moss with 7 points each. Three point shooting improved as the Hawks hit 3-of-9 from behind the arc. The Hawks improved their overall shooting as they shot 42% from the field. The Red Hawks controlled the boards capturing 24 rebounds, 5 on the offensive board.
The third game featured the neighboring Delta Panthers from just up the highway from Montrose. Delta led after one period and the Red Hawks with a strong offensive showing led 22-21 at half time.
The third period was very competitive as the Red Hawks maintained a slim one point edge at end of 3 quarters. The Red Hawks gradually pulled away in the fourth period and won the game by the score of 50-43
The Red Hawks are a very young team but showed good teamwork and togetherness throughout the Wolf Creek Classic. The makeup of the team is as follows: three seniors, three juniors, two sophomores and two freshmen.
The Red Hawks are idle until next Thursday when they travel to Glenwood Springs for another three day tournament. A week later the team will travel to Basalt to take part in their third three day tournament of this young season.
