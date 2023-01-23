The Eagle Valley Devils played cordial hosts to the Red Hawks in Gypsum, Colorado as Montrose ran roughshod over the Devils and came away with a 57-36 victory.
The first period started slowly as each team probed their opposition. The offenses combined for 16 points with the Red Hawks holding a 10-6 advantage after one period.
The Red Hawks outscored Eagle Valley 25 to 18 in the second frame and led the contest 25 to 18 at the halfway break.
The third period changed the tone of the game as the Red Hawks slapped on their glove tight woman-to-woman press. The Red Hawks defense turned the ball over several times and the Hawks scored several easy baskets at their offensive end. The Red Hawks defense limited the Devils to five points in the quarter while the Hawks pumped in 20.
The fourth quarter was played evenly and the Devils outscored the Red Hawks 13 to 12. This made the final score Montrose 57, Eagle Valley 36.
Seven Red Hawks dented the scoring column. Freshman Mayce Oberg led all scorers with 19 points. Senior Bryar Moss poured in 13 points and freshman Maggie Legg chipped in 11. Senior Heather Power added eight points and three Red Hawks, Haven Johnson, Kenzie Bush and Maliah Leiba each added two points.
In the rebounding department seven Red Hawks worked their magic on the backboards as Oberg and Power took down seven and six rebounds respectively. The team captured a dozen offensive rebounds and 18 defensive boards.
Montrose passed out eight assists and the defense came up with eight steals. One of the aspects of the game that will draw the attention of the coaching staff are turnovers. The Red Hawks turned the ball over 15 times.
The Red Hawks improved their overall season record to 10 wins and 3 losses. Their league record is 0-1.
This will be a busy week for the Red Hawks as they host a pair of home contests. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Fruita-Monument Wildcats will visit the Fieldhouse with first tip scheduled for 6 p.m. Then on Friday, Jan. 27, the Red Hawks welcome in the Durango Demons for a 6 p.m. tip.
