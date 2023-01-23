The Eagle Valley Devils played cordial hosts to the Red Hawks in Gypsum, Colorado as Montrose ran roughshod over the Devils and came away with a 57-36 victory.

The first period started slowly as each team probed their opposition. The offenses combined for 16 points with the Red Hawks holding a 10-6 advantage after one period.



