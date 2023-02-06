Montrose Red Hawks 57, Grand Junction Tigers 14
The Montrose Red Hawks traveled to Grand Junction last Friday evening for a match with the Grand Junction Tigers, which turned out to be no contest at all. The Red Hawks had nine players hit the score sheet in a 57-14 rout.
The Red Hawks jumped out to a 19-4 advantage after one period of play and never looked back as they prevailed in a 43 point win.
The scoring was led by senior Heather Power with 15 points. Haven Johnson and Bryar Moss each scored nine points; Maggie Legg added eight points and Mayce Oberg chipped in seven points.
Mayce Oberg led the Red Hawk rebounders with seven. She was followed by Haven Johnson with six. Kenzie Bush and Heather Power each added four caroms to the team total of 29. The Red Hawks passed out seven assists and only turned the ball over five times, a season low.
Montrose Red Hawks 61, Battle Mountain Huskies 21
The Montrose Red Hawks girls basketball team stepped on the gas pedal from the opening tip on Saturday afternoon and left the Battle Mountain Huskies in the dust, running away with a 61-21 victory. The Red Hawks improved their season record to 13-5 overall and 2-3 in league action.
The Red Hawks sprinted out to a 24-4 first period advantage and coasted to a 40 point victory. The Red Hawks employed a glove-tight pressing defense in the first quarter that disrupted the Huskies offense and ability to advance to basketball over the half court line.
With the tone set by the defense and the Red Hawks offense in high gear the game got out of hand very quickly. The “mercy rule,” which meant that the fourth quarter was played with a running clock prevented much further damage.
Sarah Imus led all Red Hawk scorers with 16 points. She was followed by Bryar Moss with 14 points. Maggie Legg and Mayce Oberg each poured in nine points while Heather Power added eight and Haven Johnson chipped in five.
Head Coach Steve Skiff was pleased with the effort. “We made sure we came out with a lot of energy and took care of business like we should. Down in Grand Junction it’s not an easy place to play. We were able to get on them early and put things away. And then today on the back to back at home we wanted to put a lot of pressure on Battle Mountain early and try to build a lead, which we did.”
Skiff was most pleased with the game overall. “It seems like we are on a little win streak right here and when we get going early, especially offensively, it really kind of carries us through the whole game,” he said.
Skiff also was pleased with the defense.
“You know it’s always going to be a staple of this program. It has been a long time since before I got here. We are always going to be good defensively. “Now we are starting to put the offense with the defense and we’ll see what we are capable of doing,” he said.
“Next is a big one down in Fruita on Tuesday. This is another reason we are not looking past this weekend and these two opponents. They are tough. In their building they are especially tough but I’ll tell you what, I think we are ready.
“We are going to go down there and give them everything we have. We are not going to be intimidated. We are going to go toe to toe with them this time for 32 minutes.”
First tip is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.