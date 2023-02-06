Montrose Red Hawks 57, Grand Junction Tigers 14

The Montrose Red Hawks traveled to Grand Junction last Friday evening for a match with the Grand Junction Tigers, which turned out to be no contest at all. The Red Hawks had nine players hit the score sheet in a 57-14 rout.



