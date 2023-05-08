The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ lacrosse team had little to show in the win-loss column Friday, May 5, in its bout with Summit High School, but head coach Chris Allison feels the team played hard and that the quality of play improved throughout the season.

“We played a game with Summit which we lost 9-5," the coach said. "The girls, as always, continued to improve and played hard. I felt this game was a total team effort. Our freshmen especially showed such great improvement.”



