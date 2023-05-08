The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ lacrosse team had little to show in the win-loss column Friday, May 5, in its bout with Summit High School, but head coach Chris Allison feels the team played hard and that the quality of play improved throughout the season.
“We played a game with Summit which we lost 9-5," the coach said. "The girls, as always, continued to improve and played hard. I felt this game was a total team effort. Our freshmen especially showed such great improvement.”
Allison singled out one play to demonstrate what he meant.
“Katy Stewart, at the very end of the game, saw Natalie Trask crashing in front
of the goal, sent her a perfect feed from behind the net and that was
the final goal of the game," the coach said. "It just showed how much improvement happened throughout the season with somebody who had never had a stick in their hand. I would say that in the second half of the game every Red Hawk player played very well.”
Ball possession is critical to the success or failure of lacrosse teams
everywhere, and this haunted the Red Hawks in the team's final game.
“They had a run in the beginning of the second half where we were simply unable to get the ball back, and they put in several goals during that period," Allison said. "Regaining those points where we got behind was very difficult.”
After taking a look at the stats for the Summit Tigers, coach Allison made an observation.
“Their record was exactly the same as ours," he noted. "They played a tougher schedule than we did and they also put up more goals against tougher opposition than we did. I made clear that having possession of the ball was going to go a long way for us to keep them from scoring.”
In the end, the 2023 edition of the girls’ lacrosse team basically played this season to ensure success next season. Allison said his number one goal was to keep morale high and continue the improvement each and every player made during a difficult year in the win-loss column.
"I think every girl on this team understands there is nobody that didn’t show marked improvement. They began catching up to girls who have been playing this sport for many years," the coach said. “Nobody quit. We just kept pushing and every game is a new opportunity, a new chance to grow and I think we took advantage of these opportunities.”
