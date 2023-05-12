Red Hawks girls soccer ambushes Hornets in state playoff

The Montrose Red Hawks took down the Pueblo Hornets on May 10. (Debbie Robuck/Special to the MDP )

Prior to the road trip to Pueblo on Wednesday, head coach Matt Imus mused about his team’s chances to upset opponents in the girls’ soccer state playoffs. Imus felt his team might be overlooked and spring an upset or two against unsuspecting opponents.

Imus’ thoughts came to fruition on Wednesday at Pueblo County as his Red Hawks pulled the first round upset over the Hornets by the score of 2-0. The Hornets, sporting a 12-2 record were beaten by the 10-6 Red Hawks and will move on to the second round of the playoffs.



