Red Hawks girls soccer ambushes Hornets in state playoff

Prior to the road trip to Pueblo on Wednesday, head coach Matt Imus mused about his team’s chances to upset opponents in the girls’ soccer state playoffs. Imus felt his team might be overlooked and spring an upset or two against unsuspecting opponents.
Imus’ thoughts came to fruition on Wednesday at Pueblo County as his Red Hawks pulled the first round upset over the Hornets by the score of 2-0. The Hornets, sporting a 12-2 record were beaten by the 10-6 Red Hawks and will move on to the second round of the playoffs.
The Red Hawks were unbothered by the Hornets season record and scored the first goal in the opening period to give the Red Hawks a 1-0 at the halfway point.
The Red Hawks defense was stout during the entire contest and after scoring their second goal clamped down in the second half and kept the Hornets off of the scoreboard.
The Red Hawks will travel to Windsor to take on the Wizards in the second round of the playoffs. The Wizards shut out the Pueblo Central Wildcats 7-0 in their opening playoff action. The Wizards and the Red Hawks sport similar records. The Red Hawks sit at 10-6 while the Wizards are 10-5-1.
The rest of the bracket includes Thompson Valley, which will play the winner of the Discovery Canyon-Mead contest.
The contest will be hosted by the Wizards with first kick off scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.
