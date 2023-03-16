The Montrose Red Hawks girls soccer team continued its unbeaten ways on Tuesday as they dismantled the Coal Ridge Titans 8-0 on the Montrose pitch. The game was scheduled as a home game for the Titans, but their playing field was covered in snow, thus the change of venue.

Ellie Duncan began the scoring parade for the Red Hawks as she pounced on a loose ball and rammed it into the back of the net. The next score came off of the foot of Kenzie Bush and Ellie Duncan completed the first half scoring by knocking in her second marker with about two minutes left in the first half.



