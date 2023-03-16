MHS's Mia Duncan attempts a bicycle kick towards the goal through Coal Ridge defenders during first half action against Coal Ridge Tuesday afternoon, March 14, at MHS. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
MHS's Kenzie Bush, 5, battles for the ball during first half action against Coal Ridge Tuesday afternoon, March 14, at MHS. Bush scored the game's first goal during the game's 19th minute. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
MHS's Ellie Duncan, 10, shoots the ball pass the Coal Ridge goalkeeper for a score during first half action against Coal Ridge Tuesday afternoon, March 14, at MHS. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
William Woody
MHS's Mia Duncan attempts a bicycle kick towards the goal through Coal Ridge defenders during first half action against Coal Ridge Tuesday afternoon, March 14, at MHS. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
William Woody
MHS's Kenzie Bush, 5, battles for the ball during first half action against Coal Ridge Tuesday afternoon, March 14, at MHS. Bush scored the game's first goal during the game's 19th minute. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
William Woody
MHS's Mia Duncan, leaps for a loose ball through the Coal Ridge defenders during first half action against Coal Ridge Tuesday afternoon, March 14, at MHS. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
William Woody
MHS's Lucero Mireles-Rodales, 7, dribbles past Coal Ridge defenders during first half action against Coal Ridge Tuesday afternoon, March 14, at MHS. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
The Montrose Red Hawks girls soccer team continued its unbeaten ways on Tuesday as they dismantled the Coal Ridge Titans 8-0 on the Montrose pitch. The game was scheduled as a home game for the Titans, but their playing field was covered in snow, thus the change of venue.
Ellie Duncan began the scoring parade for the Red Hawks as she pounced on a loose ball and rammed it into the back of the net. The next score came off of the foot of Kenzie Bush and Ellie Duncan completed the first half scoring by knocking in her second marker with about two minutes left in the first half.
Other offensive performances came from junior Mia Duncan who scored one goal and had two assists. Lucero Mireles-Rodales, a senior, also scored a goal and passed out three assists. Yareli Escarga, a corner kick specialist saw two goals scored directly off of her corner placements.
The territorial advantage was all Red Hawks in the initial stanza as much of the play was in the Coal Ridge defensive end. The Red Hawks defense gave up 5 shots in the game, only a couple of them actually ended up on the net. Statistically the Red Hawks dominated.
The Basalt Longhorns come calling on Thursday, March 16, with the first kick scheduled for 5 p.m. The JV game will precede the varsity game at 3 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone