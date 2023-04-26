The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ soccer team endured a schedule change on Monday, April 24, and journeyed up to Colorado Mesa to take on the Palisade Bulldogs on the school’s night to honor its senior class. The Red Hawks were scheduled to visit the Bulldogs on Tuesday afternoon.
The Red Hawks came out on fire and controlled the passing and scored two quick goals in the first nine minutes of the contest. The Red Hawks got a third goal late in the period just a few minutes before half-time.
Coach Matt Imus then described what happened next: “The game was held up for about 45 minutes for a lightening delay. The weather went from zero to blowing sideways in about five minutes. Everybody sprinted for the gym, toweled off and got ready for the rest of the game.”
Imus also talked about the Red Hawks offense.
“Ellie Duncan was in great form and scored three goals and also had an assist. Tatum Berry started the scoring with the Red Hawks first goal in the game. She took a throw-in, made a great turn and banged the ball home over the goal tender’s head from about twenty-five yards out. Mia Duncan added an assist to the Red Hawks scoring totals.”
“We controlled the pitch very well, the coach said. “The girls were passing the ball extremely well, keeping possession of the ball and moving it to both sides of the field and taking advantage of ball control, time of possession and shots on goal.”
Imus also had good words for the back line: “The defense really pushed out well. Kenzie Bush, Natalie Hernandez, Karlee Brack and Addison Shipley played very well on the back line.
Imus also had good words for the team as a whole and for net-minder Rachel Robuck.
“She did an outstanding job of distributing the ball with her feet and her hands. When the ball was in her possession we took advantage and started working the ball up-field and into the offensive zone.”
When asked if he was surprised at the way the game played out, Imus said, “I wasn’t really super-surprised.”
“I knew we had the talent and coming out of the Durango game we were doing a much better job of passing the ball and creating scoring opportunities,” he continued. “I was surprised at the solid game the girls played on the artificial turf because they have never played on that surface before.”
The Red Hawks improved their season record to 7-5 overall and 1-5 in league action. The Bulldogs saw their season record fall to 9-3.
Up next for the Red Hawks is another road trip to Grand Junction to take on the Fruita-Monument Wildcats on Thursday, April 27. The game will be played at Canyon View Park in Grand Junction with the kick-off set for 5 p.m.
