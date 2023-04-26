The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ soccer team endured a schedule change on Monday, April 24, and journeyed up to Colorado Mesa to take on the Palisade Bulldogs on the school’s night to honor its senior class. The Red Hawks were scheduled to visit the Bulldogs on Tuesday afternoon.

The Red Hawks came out on fire and controlled the passing and scored two quick goals in the first nine minutes of the contest. The Red Hawks got a third goal late in the period just a few minutes before half-time.



