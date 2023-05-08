The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ soccer team tuned up for the start of the 4A playoffs next week by shutting out the Grand Junction Tigers 5-0 on Thursday, May 4, on their home pitch. It was senior night and the eight seniors and their parents were honored in a ceremony prior to the game.
Head coach Matt Imus described the opening minutes: “The girls came out from senior night and were really focused. We started all eight seniors and they did a really good job of coming out and setting the tone. We started sending in the subs at about the ten minute mark.”
The Duncan girls’ connection was back on track. Imus explained: “Ellie took a corner kick and Mia headed it in for the first goal of the game. Four minutes later Juliana Almanza took a pass from Mia and put it in the net. About two minutes later Ellie gave Mia a long pass connection and Mia scored again. Just before half-time Ellie scored on a break-away to give Montrose a 4-0 lead.”
The Red Hawks switched things up in the second half, putting Sierra Tafoya in goal and moving Rachel Robuck to the forward line and into the action. Rachel scored her first goal of the season midway through the second half for the Red Hawks fifth and final goal of the game.
With the score 5-0 the Red Hawks substituted liberally during the closing minutes of the second half with an eye to keeping everyone at the top of their game and ready for action in the playoffs which begin on Wednesday.
Imus spoke about the playoffs and the Red Hawks chances: “The Red Hawks are ranked in the top 25 and will probably draw a team inside the top 15. We will know early next week. The playoff field will consist of 32 teams and the format is basically win or go home.”
Imus feels his team has an opportunity to catch someone by surprise given the strength and difficulty of the Red Hawks league schedule.
“Our league record has losses to several top teams including Fruita-Monument and Grand Junction,' he said.
The Red Hawks will know their fate early next week.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone