The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ soccer team tuned up for the start of the 4A playoffs next week by shutting out the Grand Junction Tigers 5-0 on Thursday, May 4, on their home pitch. It was senior night and the eight seniors and their parents were honored in a ceremony prior to the game.

Head coach Matt Imus described the opening minutes: “The girls came out from senior night and were really focused. We started all eight seniors and they did a really good job of coming out and setting the tone. We started sending in the subs at about the ten minute mark.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?