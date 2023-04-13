The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ soccer team traveled to Grand Junction on Tuesday and lost a heart-breaker to the Warriors of Grand Junction Central High School 2-1.
Head coach Matt Imus described the play in the first half: “We came out really flat. We were not used to the heat and it took us the entire first half to get used to heat instead of cold wind, rain and snow. The Warriors got a goal about 10 minutes in which kind of deflated the girls a little bit. Then just about half time they got a second goal to go up 2-0-at half.”
The second half was the complete opposite of the opening stanza.
“The Red Hawks came out of the second half a completely different team," the coach siad. “Way more energy, really pushing the ball forward, taking advantage of major openings in their defense. “
The Red Hawks scored off of a free kick.
“Sophomore Karlee Brack took a long free kick and that hit off the post and then Yaareli Escarga pounded home the rebound for the Red Hawks first goal early in the second half. This was early in the second half and gave the girls a lot more energy and they played great.”
Imus described the ebb and flow of the second half: “We had a ton of shots that just missed the net and their goalie was making a ton of tough saves. We could not put the ball in the net to score the tying or the winning goal. We possessed the ball at least 70-75 percent of the second half and could not finish.”
The Red Hawks goalie, Rachel Robuck, had a couple of great saves again.
“She came out and took the line and turned the attackers away," the coach said. “Kenzie Bush did a great job on defense, held their top scorer to one goal and that was on a bounce play where she got a little open and put it past Rachel to the near post which was a very difficult shot.”
The Red Hawks travel again up to Grand Junction on Friday, April 14, as they hope to break their losing streak with a win against the Tigers. Then the team comes home next Tuesday, April 18, to face the Warriors of Grand Junction Central High School.
