The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ soccer team traveled to Grand Junction on Tuesday and lost a heart-breaker to the Warriors of Grand Junction Central High School 2-1.

Head coach Matt Imus described the play in the first half: “We came out really flat.  We were not used to the heat and it took us the entire first half to get used to heat instead of cold wind, rain and snow. The Warriors got a goal about 10 minutes in which kind of deflated the girls a little bit. Then just about half time they got a second goal to go up 2-0-at half.”



