The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ soccer team went up against the Grand Junction Tigers April 13 in Montrose, walking away with a 3-0 shutout.
The first half of the contest was itself a shutout, with no goals being scored before the half. Though the Red Hawks controlled the game, taking 25 shots, the team was unable to put a single shot into the net.
“We finally scored just before half time and the referee blew off the goal as it was hitting the net saying that it was half time,” head coach Matt Imas explained. “I have never seen in my life that happen.”
Imus said the waved-off goal kind of fired up the girls a little bit so the team got together to talk and figured out how to dent the scoreboard in the second half of play.
Imus described the second half scoring: “Our first goal was scored by Alicea Vigil with an assist from Mia Duncan. About seven minutes later Ellie Duncan scored a goal off of a throw-in from Yareli Escarcega. The third goal was by Tatum Berry. Mia Duncan had actually taken a shot and Berry banged home the rebound for the third Red Hawk goal.”
This win was the first league victory for the Red Hawks to go along with an overall 6-3 record.
“Playoff-wise we are fourth in the league,” Imus said. “We are ranked 12 in the RPI. There are 64 teams hunting the playoffs. The top 32 will earn spots, so we are in position to move forward, assuming we continue to play well down the stretch.”
Coach Imus talked about the game with Grand Junction: “A win is a win. It was good to get back on track and hopefully we can keep this going on Tuesday when the Warriors of Grand Junction Central come to Montrose. We had a schedule change with Durango. We now go to Durango on Friday instead of on Thursday.”
The JV and Varsity kick-offs are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
